Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MFEX LN) Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2020 / 17:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 36.1256 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4031408 CODE: MFEX LN ISIN: LU1646360971 ISIN: LU1646360971 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFEX LN Sequence No.: 56862 EQS News ID: 1016761 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 06, 2020 11:29 ET (15:29 GMT)