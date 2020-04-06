Cognite Data Fusion (CDF) recognized for operationalizing data, optimizing operations and maximizing the value of digitalization

Cognite, a global industrial DataOps and AI software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, was announced as the 2019 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Manufacturing. Cognite currently supports the full-scale digital transformation of heavy-asset industries around the world, empowering industrial companies to save on costs, reduce environmental footprints to improve sustainability and increase profits made possible through Cognite Data Fusion (CDF).

This international award recognizes one Partner that has implemented multiple Google Cloud technologies to demonstrate how they work together easily to deliver solutions based on individual customer needs.

"We appreciate being recognized for creating value through our software products by turning historical and real-time industrial data into insights. We have seen a number of our manufacturing clients develop and deliver new digital services and even transform their business model as a result of using Cognite Data Fusion," said Dr. John Markus Lervik, Co-Founder and CEO of Cognite. "It is important for us to make a true impact on our customers while shaping the digital future of the world's largest, most vital industries."

"With Cognite making live and contextualized data available, we at Framo, an Alfa Laval company, are able to create our own software applications to predict the status of our equipment, allowing us to plan efficient maintenance. The new system sends intelligent data on our pumps, so we can predict how the pumps will perform in the future. This has enabled us to sign a groundbreaking long term smart contract with our customer Aker BP," explains Trond Petter Abrahamsen, Managing Director of Framo Services AS.

"We're proud to recognize Cognite as our Technology Partner of the Year for Manufacturing," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud. "Cognite's data capabilities, running on Google Cloud, can help manufacturers leverage data to optimize processes and operate more efficiently. We look forward to a continued partnership with Cognite to help manufacturing businesses digitally transform with Google Cloud."

Cognite Data Fusion is an industrially specialized DataOps and AI platform to optimize manufacturing facilities intelligently by reducing downtime, improving equipment effectiveness, and optimizing forecasting. Through integrated hybrid AI analytics tools, advanced visualization in real-time dashboards, and low-code application development services, Cognite Data Fusion enables heavy asset customers to operationalize and scale their digital programs to unlock ROI at scale.

Cognite has consistently produced proven results for the heavy asset industry, which accounts for around 20-30% of the gross domestic product worldwide, with main verticals in energy and oil gas, power utilities, and manufacturing. Operating costs have been reduced by 15-18% through digitalization of the industrial assets and work processes. Cognite Data Fusion utilizes Google Cloud services like Cloud Bigtable, Kubernetes Engine, Stackdriver, Pub/Sub, Cloud spanner, Cloud Storage, Cloud SQL, Auto ML, and ML Engine.

About Cognite

Cognite is a global industrial AI Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company supporting the full-scale digital transformation of heavy-asset industries around the world. Their key product, Cognite Data Fusion (CDF), empowers companies with contextualized OT/IT data to drive industrial applications that increase safety, sustainability, and efficiency, and drive revenue. www.cognite.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200406005628/en/

Contacts:

Michelle Holford

Cognite

Global Head of PR

+1 512-744-3420

michelle.holford@cognite.com