Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUS LN) Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2020 / 17:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.0706 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5170600 CODE: LCUS LN ISIN: LU1781540957 ISIN: LU1781540957 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUS LN Sequence No.: 56875 EQS News ID: 1016793 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 06, 2020 11:31 ET (15:31 GMT)