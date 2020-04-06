Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2020 / 17:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1208.4886 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44503891 CODE: LCJD LN ISIN: LU1781541252 ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJD LN Sequence No.: 56879 EQS News ID: 1016801 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2020 11:32 ET (15:32 GMT)