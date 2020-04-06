Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESW LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2020 / 17:32 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.1553 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2353923 CODE: LESW LN ISIN: LU1792117779 ISIN: LU1792117779 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESW LN Sequence No.: 56887 EQS News ID: 1016817 End of Announcement EQS News Service

