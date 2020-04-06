Lyxor MSCI South Africa UCITS ETF - Acc (AFSU LN) Lyxor MSCI South Africa UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2020 / 17:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI South Africa UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.1661 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 556360 CODE: AFSU LN ISIN: LU1900067270 ISIN: LU1900067270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AFSU LN Sequence No.: 56911 EQS News ID: 1016869 End of Announcement EQS News Service

