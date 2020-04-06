AIM ImmunoTech Inc: AIM ImmunoTech and Shenzhen Smoore Technology Announce an Agreement to Research Utilizing an Innovative Smoore Inhalation Delivery Device and Ampligen (rintatolimod) as a Potential, Easy-To-Use Treatment Approach for the SARS-CoV-2 Pan

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE American:AIM) today announced it has entered into a Material Transfer and Research Agreement (MTA) with Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited. According to a market survey report by Frost & Sullivan, Smoore is the world's largest vaping device manufacturer in terms of revenue in 2019, whose products include, but are not limited to, high-tech inhalation devices. The purpose of the MTA is to research in China the efficacy of Smoore's inhalation delivery device using Ampligen, AIM's flagship drug, which has been approved in Argentina for the treatment of myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) and is experimental through Phase 3 clinical trials in the United States. AIM believes Ampligen has potential as a prophylactic/early-onset therapeutic against COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.

AIM's pluripotent Toll Like Receptor 3 (TLR3) agonist, Ampligen, has established pre-clinical 100% protective efficacy against SARS-CoV-1 viral infection in U.S. National Institutes of Health-contracted animal experimentation (see: Day 2009 [https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2787736/] and Barnard 2006 [https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/095632020601700505]) and AIM has human safety data (see: Overton 2014 https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X14010457?via%3Dihub) showing Ampligen to be generally well tolerated when administered intranasally to humans.

"All this leads to the strong hypothesis, which AIM and Smoore jointly seek to prove through this experimental program. We believe that Ampligen, when administered deep into the lungs at the first signs of the disease via the Smoore device - designed to carefully distribute different-sized particles of Ampligen - may initiate a therapeutic TLR3 response throughout the upper and lower respiratory system that will stop the SARS-CoV-2 virus in its tracks," states AIM CEO Thomas K. Equels. "Smoore is without question one of the world's leading innovators of inhalation technology. We are excited and eager to test Ampligen using Smoore's advanced inhalation device. If we can make the administration of Ampligen as easy as vaping and delivering nicotine, and testing proves Ampligen has COVID-19 efficacy as a prophylaxis, then this combination has the potential to be a powerful and easily self-administered tool in the global effort to stop the COVID-19 pandemic."

"As the world's largest vaping device manufacturer in terms of revenue in 2019 and global leader in offering vaping technology solutions with advanced R&D technology, we are excited to have this opportunity to work with AIM in exploring the medical inhalation of Ampligen in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe conventional medical inhalation devices can be miniaturized and mass produced with better dosage and aerosol particle size control with our proprietary technology. With proper vaporization of Ampligen via an easy-to-use device, we see a potential to help more people in the world in combating the current COVID-19 pandemic," commented Dr. Zhiqiang Shi, Chief Science Officer of Smoore.

AIM Chief Science Officer David Strayer, MD, adds: "The clear goal of this research is to develop a self-administered inhalation device capable of safely delivering an Ampligen atomized mist deep into the pulmonary airways. We believe this approach may have potential as a prophylactic/early-onset therapeutic for COVID-19."

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat immune disorders, viral diseases and multiple types of cancers. AIM's flagship products include the Argentina-approved drug rintatolimod (trade names Ampligen® or Rintamod®) and the FDA-approved drug Alferon N Injection®. Based on results of published, peer-reviewed pre-clinical studies and clinical trials, AIM believes that Ampligen® may have broad-spectrum anti-viral and anti-cancer properties. Clinical trials of Ampligen® include studies of cancer patients with renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, colorectal cancer, advanced recurrent ovarian cancer and triple negative metastatic breast cancer. These and other potential uses will require additional clinical trials to confirm the safety and effectiveness data necessary to support regulatory approval and additional funding. Rintatolimod is a double-stranded RNA being developed for globally important debilitating diseases and disorders of the immune system.

