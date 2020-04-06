Independent Bank Group Inc.: Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Q1 2020 Earnings Call

McKINNEY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX), the holding company for Independent Bank, will hold a conference call to discuss 2020 first quarter results on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 8:30 am EDT. The related press release will be issued Monday, April 27, 2020 at 5:00 pm EDT.

Conference Call Details

The call can be accessed by the webcast link, https://webcasts.eqs.com/indepbankgroup2020042808_en/en or by calling 1-877-407-0989 and by identifying the meeting number 13700955 or by identifying "Independent Bank Group First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call". The conference materials will also be available by accessing the Investor Relations page of our website, www.ibtx.com. A recording of the conference call and the conference materials will be available from April 29, 2020 through May 13, 2020 on our website.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in four market regions located in the Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, and Houston areas in Texas and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

CONTACTS:

Analysts/Investors:

Michelle Hickox

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

(972) 562-9004

mhickox@ibtx.com

Paul Langdale

Senior Vice President, Director of Corporate Development

(972) 562-9004

langdale@ibtx.com

Media:

James Tippit

Executive Vice President, Head of Corporate Responsibility

(972) 562-9004

jtippit@ibtx.com

SOURCE: Independent Bank Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/584018/Independent-Bank-Group-Inc-Announces-Q1-2020-Earnings-Call