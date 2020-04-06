Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ESGL LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2020 / 17:37 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.4119 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29966428 CODE: ESGL LN ISIN: LU1940199711 ISIN: LU1940199711 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESGL LN Sequence No.: 56922 EQS News ID: 1016891 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2020 11:37 ET (15:37 GMT)