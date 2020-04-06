Informa PLC - Skipta Launches COVID-19 Forum & Lecture Series

Skipta Launches COVID-19 Focus Area And Lecture Series For Healthcare Practitioners

Forum for Coronavirus Information Sharing Will Utilize Pharma Intelligence Product Insights and Skipta's Vast Network of Healthcare Professionals

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / Skipta, the leading social network of specialized online medical communities for verified healthcare professionals including Oncology Nation, Doctor Unite, and Neurologist Connect, today announces the launch of a new lecture series and COVID-19 UNITE - a focus area for information, education and cross-specialty collaboration on the global Coronavirus outbreak.

These new resources will be available to all US clinicians, who are a member of any existing Skipta community. Additionally, all verified healthcare professionals are encouraged to join through a free membership available at www.skipta.com.

The need for accurate and constant information sharing among the healthcare community is at an all-time high as the world looks to address the Coronavirus pandemic. A recent survey of Skipta members found that over 90% deemed updates on COVID-19 clinical trials and therapeutics as important/very important. And even further almost 95% of respondents cited patient care, including best practices and lessons learned, at the same importance level. The healthcare community is clearly vying for trustworthy information sharing as they navigate this unprecedented time.

The launch of COVID-19 UNITE and the associated lecture series is based on the clear demand highlighted within the survey from the Skipta community. Both features will provide opportunities for professionals to access the information they need. Details on each are outlined below.

COVID-19 UNITE

The COVID-19 UNITE focus area provides a secure platform for imperative information sharing among healthcare professionals. Alongside tapping into the knowledge pool of peers, analyst-curated COVID-19 content from Informa Pharma Intelligence subscriptions and products, such Pink Sheet, Scrip, and Citeline , which provides consistently updated and accurate information on COVID-19 clinical trials and developments, will be available at no cost.

LECTURE SERIES

The Skipta live and on demand Coronavirus lectures and roundtables will be led by experts who will address different topic areas important to healthcare professionals as noted by the survey. The series will begin on April 9th with a COVID-19 roundtable session of physicians discussing telehealth across care settings. Further installments of the series will cover a range of topics from current treatment best practices, COVID-19 U.S clinical trial landscape, and how to evolve medical practices, which all Skipta members will have access to as part of their free membership.

"After receiving the poll results from our members' survey, it was obvious that we need to provide them with a space in which they could share critical information across a variety of topics to help aid in the fight against COVID-19," said Dr. Theodore Search, CEO, Skipta.



"The COVID-19 UNITE focus area will do just that for our community of healthcare professionals on the frontline and those whose practices are affected by COVID-19. They'll have an easy avenue for knowledge sharing as well as free access to top of the line insights from Pharma Intelligence products related to clinical trials, therapeutics, telemedicine and practice management. We believe that this forum will serve as a crucial tool for healthcare professionals as they navigate these uncertain, yet critical times."

About Informa Pharma Intelligence

Informa Pharma Intelligence powers a full suite of analysis products - Datamonitor Healthcare, Sitetrove, Trialtrove, Pharmaprojects, Medtrack, Biomedtracker, Scrip, Pink Sheet and In Vivo - to deliver the data needed by the pharmaceutical and biomedical industry to make decisions and create real-world opportunities for growth.

Skipta, part of Informa's Pharma Intelligence vertical, is the leading social network of specialized online medical communities for verified healthcare professionals (HCPs). Skipta's growing network of more than 25 specialty communities allow verified HCPs to communicate and collaborate with peers in a focused, secure environment. The company enables pharmaceutical and biotech brands to drive awareness and behavior change by bringing to them multi-channel access to 700,000+ verified clinicians through integrated engagement programs.

With more than 500 analysts keeping their fingers on the pulse of the industry, no key disease, clinical trial, drug approval or R&D project isn't covered through the breadth and depth of data available to customers. For more information, visit pharmaintelligence.informa.com.

