CORRECTION: Digital Marketing Agency InboundJunction Launches Dedicated Marketing Service to Support Businesses Fighting COVID-19

This release has been updated from the release issued April 6th to clarify InboundJunction's list of prior clients and realign the statement made by its CEO.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / April 6th, 2020 / PR and content marketing agency InboundJunction has launched a dedicated package of services to support startups battling COVID-19. Companies that are focused on fighting the coronavirus outbreak, both directly and through supplying supplementary services, will be eligible for the time-limited offering.

Businesses providing life-saving products in the battle against the pandemic will be among the first to benefit from InboundJunction's COVID-19 package. Due to the volume of information being disseminated during the current crisis, companies and startups delivering valuable products can struggle to cut through the noise and make themselves heard.

InboundJunction's bespoke package for these companies will raise awareness of the solutions they are shipping, amplify their brand, and generate positive PR. Crucially, it will also help accelerate adoption of the solutions these businesses are developing to support the global fight.

InboundJunction CEO Nadav Dakner said: "Over the last few weeks, we've seen startups and entrepreneurs throw 100% of their efforts into directly tackling COVID-19, from releasing diagnostic apps to smoothing out supply chain problems. There is a finite window of time in which we can save lives and make a difference, and at InboundJunction we're determined to do whatever we can to help and support the ecosystem".

"This means providing front-page coverage for companies and startups operating on the frontlines. Drawing upon all our PR expertise, media contacts and extensive network of news partners, we'll ensure that companies trying to make a difference have the ability to do so. Getting the word out there about the transformative tech these companies have developed is the first step to making that happen."

"The recent epidemic outbreak forced many organizations and schools to shift their activities to the virtual world," said Magdalena Klimko, PR & Communication Specialist at ClickMeeting, online meetings and webinars platform. "We stepped in to help both new and current clients communicate easily. To support governmental, medical, and teaching entities we decided to offer them free access to our tool".

"The team at InboundJunction reacted immediately and adjusted the strategy to match our current needs. They helped us spread the message across international media and reach thousands of relevant readers. Their commitment is invaluable, especially in these uncertain times", Klimko said.

InboundJunction invites startups developing MedTech, EdTech, and similar products that are focused on coronavirus control to get in touch to discuss utilizing the COVID-19 package to broadcast their message to the world.

About InboundJunction

InboundJunction is a marketing group providing PR, content marketing and SEO services to businesses worldwide as well as acts as a private investment fund for startups. InboundJunction has more than ten years of experience in delivering campaigns for major global brands and leading startups such as Appsflyer, ClickMeeting, Hubspot, HotJar, Payoneer and many others, tapping into an unrivaled network of traditional and digital media connections, allowing businesses to get seen when and where it matters most. Using a unique "Pay-per-Success' model InboundJunction allows clients to optimize their spend and get transparency on their digital marketing efforts.

To learn more about InboundJunction, please visit https://inboundjunction.com/ and to get more info on its unique offering please visit https://inboundjunction.com/covid-19-marketing-and-pr.

CONTACT:

Orian Tal, VP Operations

InboundJunction PR

orian@inboundjunction.com

SOURCE: InboundJunction

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/584041/CORRECTION-Digital-Marketing-Agency-InboundJunction-Launches-Dedicated-Marketing-Service-to-Support-Businesses-Fighting-COVID-19