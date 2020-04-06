Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 625 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma setzt im Kampf gegen COVID-19 noch einen drauf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HGWG ISIN: CA45257A1021 Ticker-Symbol: IKL 
Tradegate
06.04.20
19:52 Uhr
0,208 Euro
+0,010
+4,80 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMPACT SILVER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMPACT SILVER CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,209
0,225
21:44
0,210
0,221
21:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IMPACT SILVER
IMPACT SILVER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IMPACT SILVER CORP0,208+4,80 %