Oerlikon Metco Inc.: Nadcap Merit Status Awarded to Oerlikon Metco for Materials Testing Laboratories

TROY, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / The Troy Michigan powder manufacturing facility of Oerlikon Metco has officially achieved Nadcap Merit Status for their Materials Testing Laboratories. Nadcap's stringent audit was completed with no non-conformities found. Achieving Merit Status rewards for superior performance and reduces subsequent audit frequency. Continual improvements to training and leadership's strong support in resources are factors that helped achieve this status. The Troy facility has been consistently meeting the rigorous Nadcap requirements due to their constant attention to details and quality work, which means Oerlikon Metco supplies materials that customers can confidently rely on.

"It is always a significant achievement for our company to receive Nadcap certification. With zero minor or major conflicts labeled in our previous audits, The Nadcap Task Group has determined that Oerlikon Metco Materials Testing Laboratories were within the rigorous requirements of industry standards, best practices, and customer requirements to award Merit Status. We present much appreciation and gratitude towards our team in Troy for their hard work and delivering beyond expectations," commented Jose Medina, Director of Material Operations at Oerlikon Metco. "The highest quality has always been a top priority within our organization. For this team to exemplify this standard and achieve Merit Status from Nadcap once again shows dedication and knowledge from our employees and we are proud that we are continuing this success for our customers," states Fred Stevenson, Senior Director of Operations at Oerlikon Metco.



This is the second recent Merit Status achievement for Oerlikon Metco. In December 2019, Oerlikon Metco Coatings GmbH in Salzgitter, Germany received Merit Status for Coatings. Oerlikon Metco looks forward to continued growth and demonstrating our range of capabilities to Nadcap and our customers.



About Oerlikon Metco

Oerlikon Metco enhances surfaces that bring benefits to customers through a uniquely broad range of surface technologies, equipment, materials, services, specialized machining services, and components. Surface technologies such as Thermal Spray and Laser Cladding improve the performance, efficiency, and reliability of customer parts and systems. Oerlikon Metco serves industries such as aviation, power generation, automotive, oil & gas and other specialized markets via a dynamically growing network of more than 40 sites in EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. Oerlikon Metco, together with Oerlikon Balzers, and Oerlikon AM belong to the Surface Solutions Segment of the Switzerland-based Oerlikon Group (SWX:OERL).



About Nadcap

Created in 1990 by SAE International, Nadcap is administered by the not-for-profit Performance Review Institute (PRI). PRI is a global provider of customer-focused solutions designed to improve process and product quality by adding value, reducing total cost and promoting collaboration among stakeholders in industries where safety and quality are shared goals. PRI works closely with industry to understand their emerging needs and offers customized solutions in response. Learn more at www.p-r-i.org or contact PRI at PRI@p-r-i.org

