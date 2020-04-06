Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2020) - Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (TSXV: AMH) (OTCQB: WDRFF) (formerly, The Wonderfilm Media Corporation) ("Appreciated Media" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following Corporate Updates:

Appreciated Media is pleased to announce that it has relocated to new offices at Suite 1720, 650 West Georgia Street, Vancouver where it occupies 3,200 square feet of offices that includes 700 square feet of creative development space specifically built for the design, editing and 3D animation team.

Appreciated Media is also issuing the dial in information for the April 15th Shareholders conference call at 1:00 PM PST.

All attendees will need to register prior to the meeting at:

https://us04web.zoom.us/meeting/register/upYkcuuppz8uO_GJG0DG4iZgl8acGdDDzA

About Appreciated Media Holdings Inc.

Appreciated Media (TSXV: AMH) (OTCQB: WDRFF) is a multi-faceted entertainment company based in Vancouver. The Company has a new CEO at the helm and has divisions in the film, music and television industries. The Appreciated Media team is extremely well-versed in a variety of entertainment delivery platforms and plans to become a top-tier entertainment company rising to the level of success achieved by other companies originally formed in Vancouver.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Stephen Brown, Chief Executive Officer

E: info@appreciatedmedia.com

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54176