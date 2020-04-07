

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at the record low of 0.25 percent.



Australia also will see February trade data and March results for the Performance of Service Index from the Australian Industry Group.



Australia is expected to see a trade surplus of A$3,750 million, down from A$5,210 billion in January. The service index score was 47.0 in February.



Japan will see February figures for household spending, labor cash earnings and its leading and coincident indexes. Household spending is expected to sink 3.3 percent on year after falling 3.9 percent in January. Labor cash earnings are expected to add 0.2 percent on year, slowing from 1.5 percent in the previous month.



The leading index is tipped to show a score of 92.0, up from 90.0 in January. The coincident is pegged at 95.8, up from 95.2.



The Philippines will release March numbers for consumer prices; in February, overall inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 3.6 percent on year, while core CPI climbed an annual 3.2 percent.



Thailand will provide March figures for consumer and producer prices. In February, CPI was down 0.08 percent on month and up 0.74 percent on year, while producer prices eased 0.4 percent on month and gained 0.1 percent on year.



