

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing said Monday that it will temporarily suspend all 787 operations at its South Carolina factory until further notice, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The closure will start at the end of the second shift on April 8. It will impact the Airport Campus, Emergent Operations, Interiors Responsibility Center South Carolina and Propulsion South Carolina.



Boeing said employees at the South Carolina facility who can work remotely will continue to do so. Those who cannot work remotely will receive paid leave for 10 working days of the suspension, which is double the company policy. If the closure persists, employees will have the option to use a combination of available paid time off benefits or file for emergency state unemployment benefits.



The announcement comes a day after Boeing extended the temporary suspension of production operations at its Puget Sound and Moses Lake facilities in Washington state until further notice.



Separately, Boeing said it has decided to refly its Orbital Flight Test to demonstrate the quality of the Starliner system, following a partial failure of that mission late last year. It will then proceed to the responsibility and privilege of flying astronauts to the International Space Station.



