AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2020 / 05:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B DEALING DATE: 06/04/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 48.9087 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43788805 CODE: 500U ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U Sequence No.: 56966 EQS News ID: 1017103 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2020 23:19 ET (03:19 GMT)