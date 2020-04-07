Trina Solar Vertex modules take Middle East solar market into the era of 500W+ output

CHANGZHOU, China, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar Co., Ltd ("Trina Solar" or the "Company") has announced that it has signed a sales agreement with the Yemeni photovoltaic firm Ai Raebi to supply 6MW of Vertex series modules to high-efficiency distributed PV projects in the Middle East. The acquisition of the order signals the degree to which the Vertex series modules will lead the Middle East solar market into the era of 500W+ ultra-high power output, boosting the local application of photovoltaic clean energy.

The Vertex series modules, with a conversion efficiency reaching 21%, boast power output exceeding 500W. The modules come in bifacial double-glass and back sheet versions, incorporating 210mm cells and integrating advanced three-piece, non-destructive cutting and high-density packaging technologies that feature high power output, high reliability, high efficiency and high power generation. The optimized design of the Vertex series modules is consistent with the current mainstream 400-450w modules in terms of heat spot resistance and load performance, and has been designed so that the facilities that adopt the series can be seamlessly connected to existing mainstream photovoltaic systems, including the tracking solution.

Yemen is extraordinarily well positioned to benefit from the huge potential of PV applications because it boasts rich light resources. The country is in urgent need of best-of-breed PV products and solutions to address the domestic electricity shortage. The general manager of Ai Raebi, Abdullah M. Raebi, said: "Trina Solar currently ranks first in terms of market share in Yemen, strongly supporting the country's efforts to respond to power needs in the residential and commercial sectors. We are impressed by the Vertex series modules and its 500W+ power output. We look forward to helping ease the power shortage and accelerating the adoption of clean energy in Yemen with the new modules."

Jimenez Antonio, head of the Middle East and Africa markets at Trina Solar, said: "We are excited to be providing distributed PV projects with our Vertex series modules, a series that is designed to address the pressing demand for modules that can deliver the power, efficiency and reliability needed in the Middle East. With the Vertex series, Trina Solar has taken an important step towards maximizing customer value and setting a new benchmark for ultra-high module power. We look forward to joining with our partners in the global photovoltaic industry to embrace the 5.0 era as the 500W+ Vertex series continues to attract attention worldwide."

