Dienstag, 07.04.2020
WKN: A0M8B9 ISIN: CH0034476959 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.04.2020 | 07:05
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ENR Russia Invest SA announces 2019 audited results

?Press Release Geneva, 7 April 2020ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA ANNOUNCES 2019 RESULTS ENR Russia Invest SAContact person: Ben de Bruyn, ENR Russia Invest SA, tel: +41 22 510 2626 ENR Russia Invest SA is an investment company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It specialises in the management of equities and equity-like investments, real estate as well as fixed income instruments in Russia, other members of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Baltic States. Additional information on ENR Russia Invest SA is available on the company website www.enr.ch

Attachment

  • ENR 2019 results announcement (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/aa1309ba-360a-487c-bd9f-d517eba1b91e)
