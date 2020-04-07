Anzeige
Diese Firma setzt im Kampf gegen COVID-19 noch einen drauf
07.04.2020
IMCD N.V.: IMCD accelerates its Q1 trading update to April 20th and postpones its 2020 AGM

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (7 April 2020, 07:00 CET) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today announces that it will accelerate publication of its Q1 trading update to April 20th (originally scheduled for May 7th). In addition, IMCD announces that it postpones its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (also originally scheduled for May 7th) due to the developments surrounding the global COVID-19 virus outbreak.

During these uncertain times, IMCD's first priority is to safeguard the health and safety of its employees and business partners. In response to the coronavirus outbreak, in all its locations worldwide, IMCD has implemented, precautionary working practices allowing its employees and staff to work from home as much as possible. IMCD remains open for business and is committed to its vital role as distributor in supply chains. Through technology and strong digital capabilities, IMCD continues to serve and to keep close contact with its suppliers and customers.

Please find attached the full press release.

Attachment

  • PRESS RELEASE_IMCD accelerates its Q1 trading update to April 20th and postpones its 2020 AGM (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7a8b06e1-7d30-4c95-b9d5-531bc752cd03)
