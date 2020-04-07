

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading rose in February after falling in the previous month, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 82.1 in February from 90.5 in January. Economists had expected a score of 92.0.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity rose to 95.8 in March from 94.7 in the previous month. Economists had expected a score of 95.8.



The lagging index decreased to 101.0 in March from 103.7 in the prior month.



