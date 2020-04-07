

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation eased in March, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 0.9 percent year-on-year in March, after a 2.0 percent increase in February. In January, inflation was 1.6 percent.



Inflation was mainly affected the most by more expensive food and non-alcoholic beverages. Electricity were cheaper, while petrol and diesel fuel were more expensive, the agency reported.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.7 percent in March, after a 0.5 percent rise in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX