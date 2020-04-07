Meikles Ld - Deferment of Interim Dividend Payment

MEIKLES LIMITED

90 Speke Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe

Tel: +263 4 252068-71, Fax: + 263 4 252065/7

Email: reception@meikleslimited.co.zw

DEFERMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT

The Board of Directors of Meikles Limited would like to advise shareholders that they will be deferring the payment of the Interim Dividend as announced in the Dividend Notice of 10 March 2020. The delay in paying the dividend is due to the current national efforts to contain the spread of Corona Virus, which has led to a national lockdown that has resulted in an inability to effect the normal administrative procedures relating to the payment of the dividend. Due to the extraordinary circumstances that we find ourselves in and with consultation with other parties in the dividend payment process, a decision to defer the payment was made and the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange granted permission to defer payment to on or about 30 April 2020.

It is understood that Shareholders will be disappointed in the delay. Consideration will be given to a second interim dividend declaration once the lockdown is over to account for the falling value of money through inflation.

By Order of the Board

T Mpofu

Company Secretary

6 April 2020.