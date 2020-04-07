Achilles Therapeutics appoints Carsten Boess to the Board of Directors

Stevenage, UK 7 April, 2020 - Achilles Therapeutics ("Achilles"), a clinical-stage oncology company developing personalised cell therapies targeting clonal neoantigens, a novel class of tumour target, today announced the appointment of Carsten Boess as Non-Executive Director to its Board, effective 1 April 2020.

"Carsten is a highly experienced industry executive who brings a wealth of international management and financial experience to our Board of Directors," said Dr Iraj Ali, CEO of Achilles Therapeutics. "Achilles is at a transformational stage in its development as we progress our two lead products into the clinic. Carsten's business acumen and international financial experience will be invaluable as we continue to build a globally competitive oncology business."

Mr Boess brings almost 30 years of experience in senior roles in pharmaceutical and biotech organisations. He currently serves on the Board of Directors at Rocket Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a public biopharmaceutical company where he is also Chair of the Audit Committee. Previously he served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, where he also held the role of Chief Business Officer. Prior to that he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Synageva Biopharma Corporation until its acquisition by Alexion Pharmaceuticals in 2015. Mr. Boess also served in a number of roles at Insulet Corporation, including as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of International Operations. Mr. Boess was Executive Vice President of Finance for Serono Inc., and prior to that he served as Chief Financial Officer at Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and was a finance executive at Novozymes of North America and Novo Nordisk in France, Switzerland and China. During his tenure at Novo Nordisk he served on Novo Nordisk's Global Finance Board.

"I am delighted to be joining the Achilles Board as the Company works towards bringing the next wave of revolutionary new immunotherapies to cancer patients," said Carsten Boess. "I look forward to contributing to the development of Achilles' strategic vision and long-term plans as we look to 2021 and beyond."

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing personalised T cell therapies targeting clonal neoantigens: protein markers unique to the individual that are expressed on the surface of every cancer cell. Achilles uses DNA sequencing data from each patient, together with the proprietary PELEUS bioinformatics platform, to identify clonal neoantigens specific to that patient, and then develop personalised T cell-based therapies specifically targeting those clonal neoantigens.

Achilles was founded in 2016 by lead investor Syncona Ltd and in September 2019 the Company raised £100M in an oversubscribed Series B financing led by RA Capital, cornerstoned by Syncona and joined by new investors including Forbion, Invus, Perceptive Advisors and Redmile Group. For further information please visit the Company's website at: www.achillestx.com

