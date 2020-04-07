Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2019

Anglo Pacific Group PLC Results for the year ended 31 December 2019 and 32% increase in recommended final dividend

LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2020 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ('Anglo Pacific', the 'Company' or the 'Group') (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) is pleased to announce its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2019, representing a record year for income. The Company has also published its audited 2019 Annual Report and Accounts, which are available on the Group's website at www.anglopacificgroup.com and on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com. The following statement should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements.

Background

We are presenting this set of full year results amid the unprecedented global humanitarian and economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with the rest of the business community, we are focused on securing the safety of our employees and are mindful of the economic impact that we are likely to experience in the coming months.

Whilst it is very difficult to make forward looking statements or predictions with any great certainty, we believe that the impact of COVID-19 will be a temporary disruption and will ultimately pass. In the meantime, we have stress tested our business model to assess what the impact would be under several downside scenarios. Overall, we consider that Anglo Pacific is well positioned to withstand the challenges ahead, given the strength of our financial position and the diversity of our royalty portfolio.

