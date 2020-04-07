Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
07.04.2020 | 08:08
59 Leser
Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2019

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2020 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM) is pleased to announce its audited consolidated results for the year ended 31 December 2019 ("FY2019" or the "Period").

The consolidated Financial Statements are also available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Atalaya's website at www.atalayamining.com.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9911I_1-2020-4-7.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/584170/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Results-for-the-Year-Ended-31-December-2019

