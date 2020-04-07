DJ SWEF: Annual Audited Accounts 2019

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Annual Audited Accounts 2019 07-Apr-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 The Company has today published its annual financial report for the year ended 31 December 2019 and has made it available online at www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1]. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. Financial Highlights Key Highlights Year ended Year ended 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 NAV per Ordinary Share 103.23 p 102.66 p Share Price 104.50 p 102.00 p NAV total return(1) 7.1% 7.1% Share Price total return(1) 9.1% (1.0)% Total Net Assets GBP426.6 m GBP385.0 m Loans advanced at amortised GBP390.6 m GBP413.4 m cost (including accrued income) Financial assets held at fair GBP30.5 m GBP21.9 m value through profit or loss (including associated accrued income) Cash and Cash Equivalents GBP36.8 m GBP28.2 m Amount drawn under Revolving GBP29.7 m GBP68.8 m Credit Facility (excluding accrued interest) Dividends per Ordinary Share 6.5 p 6.5 p Invested Loan Portfolio 7.1% 7.4% unlevered annualised total return(1) Invested Loan Portfolio 7.0% 8.0% levered annualised total return(1) Ongoing charges percentage(1) 1.0% 1.1% Weighted average portfolio LTV 18.4% 16.7% to Group first GBP(1) Weighted average portfolio LTV 63.0% 64.1% to Group last GBP(1) (1) Further explanation and definitions of the calculation is contained in the section "Alternative Performance Measures" at the end of this financial report. Full text of annual financial report for the year ended 31 December 2019 Overview Objective and Investment Policy INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE The investment objective of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company"), together with its wholly owned subsidiaries Starfin Public Holdco 1 Limited, Starfin Public Holdco 2 Limited, Starfin Lux S.à.r.l, Starfin Lux 3 S.à.r.l, and Starfin Lux 4 S.à.r.l, (collectively the "Group"), is to provide its shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments (including debt instruments) in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. INVESTMENT POLICY The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments (including debt instruments) in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. Whilst investment opportunities in the secondary markets will be considered from time to time, the Company's predominant focus is to be a direct primary originator of real estate debt investments on the basis that this approach is expected to deliver better pricing, structure and execution control and a client facing relationship that may lead to further investment opportunities. The Company will attempt to limit downside risk by focusing on secured debt with both quality collateral and contractual protection. The Company anticipates that the typical loan term will be between three and seven years. Whilst the Company retains absolute discretion to make investments for either shorter or longer periods, at least 75 per cent of total loans by value will be for a term of seven years or less. The Company's portfolio is intended to be appropriately diversified by geography, real estate sector type, loan type and counterparty. The Company will pursue investments across the commercial real estate debt asset class through senior loans, subordinated loans and mezzanine loans, bridge loans, selected loan-on-loan financings and other debt instruments. The split between senior, subordinated and mezzanine loans will be determined by the Investment Manager in its absolute discretion having regard to the Company's target return objectives. However, it is anticipated that whole loans will comprise approximately 40-50 per cent of the portfolio, subordinated and mezzanine loans approximately 40-50 per cent and other loans (whether whole loans or subordinated loans) between 0-20 per cent (including bridge loans, selected loan-on-loan financings and other debt instruments). Pure development loans will not, in aggregate, exceed 25 per cent of the Company's Net Asset Value ("NAV") calculated at the time of investment. The Company may originate loans which are either floating or fixed rate. The Company may seek to enhance the returns of selected loan investments through the economic transfer of the most senior portion of such loan investments which may be by way of syndication, sale, assignment, sub-participation or other financing (including true sale securitisation) to the same maturity as the original loan (i.e., "matched funding") while retaining a significant proportion as a subordinate investment. It is anticipated that where this is undertaken it would generate a positive net interest rate spread and enhance returns for the Company. It is not anticipated that, under current market conditions, these techniques will be deployed with respect to any mezzanine or other already subordinated loan investments. The proceeds released by such strategies will be available to the Company for investment in accordance with the investment policy. Loan to Value ("LTV") The Company will typically seek to originate debt where the effective loan to real estate value ratio of any investment is between 60 per cent and 80 per cent at the time of origination or acquisition. In exceptional circumstances that justify it, the ratio may be increased to an absolute maximum of 85 per cent. In any event, the Company will typically seek to achieve a blended portfolio LTV of no more than 75 per cent (based on the initial valuations at the time of loan origination or participation acquisition) once fully invested. Geography The Company's portfolio will be originated from the larger and more established real estate markets in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. UK exposure is expected to represent the majority of the Company's portfolio. Outside of the UK, investment in the European Union's internal market will mainly be focussed on Northern and Southern Europe. Northern European markets include Germany, France, Scandinavia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Switzerland, Ireland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Southern European markets include Italy and Spain. The Company may however originate investments in other countries in the European Union's internal market to the extent that it identifies attractive investment opportunities on a risk adjusted basis. The Company will not invest more than 50 per cent of the Company's NAV (calculated at the time of investment) in any single country save in relation to the UK, where there shall be no such limit. In the event that a member state ceases to be a member of the European Union's internal market, it will not automatically cease to be eligible for investment. Real Estate Sector and Property Type The Company's portfolio will focus on lending into commercial real estate sectors including office, retail, logistics, light industrial, hospitality, student accommodation, residential for sale and multi-family rented residential. Investments in student accommodation and residential for sale are expected to be limited primarily to the UK, while multi-family investments are expected to be limited primarily to the UK, Germany and Scandinavia. Further, not more than 30 per cent, in aggregate, of the Company's NAV, calculated at the time of investment, will be invested in loans relating to residential for sale. No more than 50 per cent of the Company's NAV will be allocated to any single real estate sector of the UK, except for the UK office sector which is limited to 75 per cent of the Company's NAV. Counterparty and Property Diversification No more than 20 per cent of the Company's NAV, calculated at the time of investment, will be exposed to any one borrower legal entity. No single investment, or aggregate investments secured on a single property or group of properties, will exceed 20 per cent of the Company's Net Asset Value, calculated at the time of investment. Corporate Borrowings Company or investment level recourse borrowings may be used from time-to-time on a short term basis for bridging investments, financing repurchases of Shares or managing working capital requirements, including foreign exchange hedging facilities and on a longer term basis for the purpose of enhancing returns to shareholders and/or to facilitate the

underwriting of whole loans with a view to syndication at a later point. In this regard, the Company is limited to aggregate short- and long-term borrowings at the time of the relevant drawdown in an amount equivalent to a maximum of 30 per cent of NAV but longer-term borrowings will be limited to 20 per cent of NAV in any event. Hedging The Company will not enter into derivative transactions for purely speculative purposes. However, the Company's investments will typically be made in the currency of the country where the underlying real estate assets are located. This will largely be in Sterling and Euros. However, investments may be considered in other European currencies, and the Company may implement measures designed to protect the investments against material movements in the exchange rate between Sterling, being the Company's reporting currency, and the currency in which certain investments are made. The analysis as to whether such measures should be implemented will take into account periodic interest, principal distributions or dividends, as well as the expected date of realisation of the investment. The Company may bear a level of currency risk that could otherwise be hedged where it considers that bearing such risk is advisable. The Company will only enter into hedging contracts, such as currency swap agreements, futures contracts, options and forward currency exchange and other derivative contracts when they are available in a timely manner and on terms acceptable to it. The Company reserves the right to terminate any hedging arrangement in its absolute discretion. The Company may, but shall not be obliged to, engage in a variety of interest rate management techniques, particularly to the extent the underlying investments are floating rate loans which are not fully hedged at the borrower level (by way of floating to fixed rate swap, cap or other instrument). Any instruments chosen may seek on the one hand to mitigate the economic effect of interest rate changes on the values of, and returns on, some of the Company's assets, and on the other hand help the Company achieve its risk management objectives. The Company may seek to hedge its entitlement under any loan investment to receive floating rate interest. Cash Strategy Cash held by the Company pending investment or distribution will be held in either cash or cash equivalents, or various real estate related instruments or collateral, including but not limited to money market instruments or funds, bonds, commercial paper or other debt obligations with banks or other counterparties having a A- or higher credit rating (as determined by any reputable rating agency selected by the Company), Agency RMBS (residential mortgage backed securities issued by government-backed agencies) and AAA rated CMBS (commercial mortgage-backed securities). Transactions with Starwood Capital Group or Other Accounts Without prejudice to the pre-existing co-investment arrangements described below, the Company may acquire assets from, or sell assets to, or lend to, companies within the Starwood Capital Group or any fund, company, limited partnership or other account managed or advised by any member of the Starwood Capital Group ("Other Accounts"). In order to manage the potential conflicts of interest that may arise as a result of such transactions, any such proposed transaction may only be entered into if the independent Directors of the Company have reviewed and approved the terms of the transaction, complied with the conflict of interest provisions in the Registered Collective Investment Scheme Rules 2018 issued by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (the "Commission") under The Protection of Investors (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law, 1987, as amended, and, where required by the Listing Rules, shareholders' approval is obtained in accordance with the listing rules issued by the UK Listing Authority. Typically, such transactions will only be approved if: (i) an independent valuation has been obtained in relation to the asset in question; and (ii) the terms are at least as favourable to the Company as would be any comparable arrangement effected on normal commercial terms negotiated at arms' length between the relevant person and an independent party, taking into account, amongst other things, the timing of the transaction. Co-investment Arrangements Starwood Capital Group and certain Other Accounts are party to certain pre-existing co-investment commitments and it is anticipated that similar arrangements may be entered into in the future. As a result, the Company may invest alongside Starwood Capital Group and Other Accounts in various investments. Where the Company makes any such co-investments they will be made at the same time, and on substantially the same economic terms, as those offered to Starwood Capital Group and the Other Accounts. UK Listing Authority Investment Restrictions The Company currently complies with the investment restrictions set out below and will continue to do so for so long as they remain requirements of the UK Listing Authority: · neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries will conduct any trading activity which is significant in the context of its group as a whole; · the Company will avoid cross-financing between businesses forming part of its investment portfolio; · the Company will avoid the operation of common treasury functions as between the Company and investee companies; · not more than 10 per cent, in aggregate, of the Company's NAV will be invested in other listed closed-ended investment funds; and · the Company must, at all times, invest and manage its assets in a way which is consistent with its object of spreading investment risk and in accordance with the published investment policy. The Directors do not currently intend to propose any material changes to the Company's investment policy, save in the case of exceptional or unforeseen circumstances. As required by the Listing Rules, any material change to the investment policy of the Company will be made only with the approval of shareholders. SHARE PRICE PERFORMANCE As at 31 December 2019 the NAV was 103.23 pence per Ordinary Share (2018: 102.66 pence) and the share price was 104.50 pence (2018: 102.00 pence). Source: Thomson Reuters Datastream Since 31 December 2019, in common with the overall equity market, the Company's share price has fallen sharply and continues to be volatile. These moves have been driven by market conditions and flow rather than a change in the Company's NAV. Chairman's Statement STEPHEN SMITH | Chairman 6 April 2020 Dear Shareholder, It is my pleasure to present the Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited for the year ended 31 December 2019. OVERVIEW The Group had another successful origination year in 2019 with GBP224.7 million of new commitments, equivalent to 52.1 per cent of the loan book at the beginning of the year. Repayments totalled GBP198.3 million equal to 45.9 per cent of the loan book at the start of the year, marginally higher than the average of 41.9 per cent over the previous four years. Net commitments were therefore GBP26.4 million during the year. The Group declared an aggregate dividend for the year of 6.5 pence per Ordinary Share. The Group's NAV for the year remained stable and NAV total return (including dividends) was 7.1 per cent. The Company's share price total return across the financial year was 9.1 per cent, reflecting an increase in the share price from the end of 2018 and 6.5 pence of dividend payments during the year. As at 31 December 2019, the Group had investments and commitments of GBP489 million (of which GBP78 million was committed but unfunded at the end of the year). The average maturity of the Group's loan book was 2.8 years. The Group has cash of GBP36.8 million and unused liquidity facilities of GBP96 million (a total capacity of GBP133 million) which is available to fund undrawn commitments of GBP78 million and new lending. The gross annualised levered total return at the year end was 7.0 per cent. The Net Asset Value ("NAV") was GBP426.6 million, being 103.23 pence per Ordinary Share. The table below shows the loan commitment and repayment profile over the last five years. 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

New loans to GBP118.7m GBP175.9m GBP245.8m GBP208.0m GBP224.7m borrowers (commitment) Loan repayments and -GBP49.0m -GBP129.3m -GBP213.1m -GBP137.2m -GBP198.3m amortisation Net Investment GBP69.7m GBP46.6m GBP32.7m GBP70.8m GBP26.4m Despite recent events, such as the spread of COVID-19 and an oil price drop, the Group still continues to see good opportunities to deploy capital in the target markets. The origination pipeline is healthy, with a number of transactions under review which present attractive risk adjusted returns. SHARE ISSUANCE AND SHARE PRICE PERFORMANCE On 15 May 2019, the Company issued 38,200,000 New Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Placing Programme, to raise GBP40 million before expenses. The Issue Price was 104.75 pence per Ordinary Share, representing a premium of 2.7 per cent to the Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share as at 30 April 2019 of 102.02 pence (ex- dividend). The placing was oversubscribed and investors' demand for the placing exceeded the target placing size, therefore, a scaling back exercise was undertaken with respect to the applications received. The year-end share price was 104.50 pence reflecting a 1.2 per cent premium to NAV. The Company has traded at a discount to NAV for periods during the year which we believe was a reflection of general market sentiment. As reported previously, the Company's share price in the early part of 2020 has been severely impacted by the general market volatility. In common with the overall equity market, the Company's share price has fallen sharply and continues to be volatile. These moves have been driven by market conditions and flow rather than a change in the Company's NAV. The Board continues to closely monitor the share price performance and believe the shares represent good value to investors at the current price. At the last Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), the Company sought and received authority to disapply Pre-Emption Rights on the allotment of equity securities for up to 10 per cent of the Ordinary Shares in issue. As at the date of this report, this authority has not been utilised as the share issuance on 15 May 2019 was made utilising the authorities granted at the 2018 AGM. The Company intends to seek approval to renew these authorities at the upcoming AGM. The Directors believe that having access to capital within a short time frame is important when seeking to secure attractive investment opportunities and ensuring that the Company does not unnecessarily incur cash drag by raising equity in advance of deployment (negatively impacting the Company's dividend target). The Directors believe that immediate access to capital has the following additional benefits for the Company and shareholders: · to enable the Company to pursue larger investment opportunities and hence broaden its lending range and capacity; · to enable the Company to further increase the diversification and depth of its portfolio; · increased scale is attractive to a wider investor base; · a greater volume of Shares creates increased secondary market liquidity; and · fixed running costs spread across a larger equity capital base reduce the Company's ongoing expenses per Share. To take advantage of opportunities as and when they present themselves, the Directors believe it is appropriate for the Company to renew the existing authorities at the forthcoming AGM, in respect of issuance of up to 10 per cent of the Ordinary Shares in issue. Any new Ordinary Shares issued under this authority will be issued at a minimum issue price equal to the prevailing NAV per Ordinary Share at the time of allotment together with a premium intended at least to cover the costs and expenses of the relevant placing of issue of new Shares. Whilst this precludes the Company from issuing shares in the current uncertain environment, the Board believes that access to this capital once the market begins to recover could enable us to secure attractive and accretive investment opportunities in line with the Company's investment policy. DIVIDENDS Total dividends of 6.5 pence per Ordinary Share were declared in relation to the year ended 31 December 2019. Period Dividend Payment Amount declared date per share 1 January 2019 to 31 March 24 April 2019 24 May 2019 1.625p 2019 1 April 2019 to 30 June 2019 24 July 2019 30 Aug 2019 1.625p 1 July 2019 to 30 September 22 Oct 2019 22 Nov 2019 1.625p 2019 1 October 2019 to 31 23 Jan 2020 21 Feb 2020 1.625p December 2019 Total 6.5p Total comprehensive income for 2019 was GBP27.9 million (including GBP2.9m of unrealised foreign exchange gains on income) and dividends of GBP25.6 million were declared during the year. The dividend was covered 0.98x when excluding unrealised foreign exchange gains on income or 1.09x when including unrealised foreign exchange gains. Since 2016, the Group has consistently paid a dividend of 6.5 pence per share per annum in line with its target. This has been achieved despite a macroeconomic environment with significant and sustained reductions in interest rates and a decreasing trend in spreads across credit markets generally since the Group launched in 2012. As an example, since January 2016 the British 10 year Gilt yield has reduced from 1.88 per cent and has traded recently as low as 0.23 per cent. Despite these market conditions, the Group has managed to maintain a covered dividend at a very attractive level. Your Board continually monitors both the appropriateness of the level of leverage in the Group and the dividend level against its earnings. BREXIT AND MACRO-ECONOMIC OUTLOOK The outcome of the December 2019 general election with a decisive majority result creates a more stable environment for markets. The UK left the EU on 31 January 2020, although there is some limited comfort for the concerned in the form of the eleven-month transition period under the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020 during which little will in practice change (although the UK will no longer participate in the EU institutions). The Withdrawal Agreement postpones any "hard" departure until the end of the transition period, during which the EU and the UK have the opportunity to negotiate and agree a UK-EU Free Trade Agreement to govern the terms of their future trading relationship. While there are uncertainties about the implementation of Brexit, there is certainty about the direction of travel. And by contrast with the stalemate of much of the last decade, the Government's majority will permit business to be conducted efficiently for the five year life of the current Parliament. A reduction in political tensions may provide a more stable environment and though the positive impact is already evident in both residential and commercial real estate markets, caution is necessary in a turbulent global environment. The COVID-19 epidemic presents a new and major risk to growth, however, as yet, it is impossible to fully predict the consequences for the world economy. Economic data published in the coming weeks will of course be followed keenly but the situation is likely to remain uncertain for several months. As stated previously, the Company's share price in the early part of 2020 has been severely impacted by the general market volatility. In common with the overall equity market, the Company's share price has fallen sharply and continues to be volatile. The Company is modestly levered with net debt of just GBP29.7 million at 31 December 2019 (equal to 6.97 per cent of NAV), has no repo facilities outstanding and significant available but undrawn revolving credit facilities of GBP96.3 million. As such, the Company considers that the recent share price movements have been driven by market conditions and flows as opposed to a significant change in the Company's fundamental value or outlook. In these circumstances, the Board continues to keep a particularly watchful eye on the macro position. PORTFOLIO OUTLOOK The short term outlook will be dominated by the disruption to markets from the COVID-19. The Company expects significant short term disruption to the income of operational real estate asset classes. In common with similar crises of the past such as the 9/11 terror attacks and during the SARS virus scare, the market will see a particularly difficult hospitality trading period. The Company's hospitality exposure has been structured defensively by the Investment Manager by conducting thorough due diligence, working with strong sponsors and implementing robust loan structures combined with significant diversification by jurisdiction and asset type. The Company's loans have modest senior LTVs which provide substantial headroom and strong loan structures in line with the Company's investment policy. As at 31 December 2019 the Company's Weighted average portfolio LTV to Group first GBP was 18.4 per cent and the Weighted average portfolio LTV to Group last GBP was 63.0 per cent. The corresponding metrics for the hotel portfolio on its own were a weighted average first GBP LTV of 4.4 per cent and a weighted average last GBP LTV of 60.7 per cent. The Company's portfolio is comprised of well-structured loans, secured by real estate, with significant equity cushions to high quality borrowers. The Company sees no current impairments with loan balances well covered by the real estate value of the underlying collateral. The Company will continue to closely monitor and work with borrowers to protect its investments. Over the short to medium term the dislocation in the market may also present attractive new investment opportunities. The Company has low leverage, no uncovered liquidity requirements and significant undrawn revolving credit facilities available to fund existing commitments and new lending, and is

well positioned to benefit from selective new lending opportunities in this environment. Overall, in the medium to long term the strategy remains to incrementally grow the size of the Group, to minimise cash drag and to use the revolving credit facility where appropriate, which will continue to be a focus during 2020. Despite the expected short and medium term disruption expected to markets, the Directors remain optimistic about the prospects and opportunities for the Group in the year ahead. BOARD COMPOSITION AND DIVERSITY The Board mentioned in the 2019 interim report that it is mindful of the need to plan for succession and to implement changes designed to promote new talent and diversity while sustaining the overall cohesion of the Board. With the 9th year anniversary of the Company's IPO in 2021 fast approaching, the Director retirement process will commence in 2020 as further detailed in the Corporate Governance Report. The Board will ensure that new Directors are equipped with the necessary skills, experience and knowledge and fully recognise the value of diversity in the boardroom. The Board will continue to inform you of progress by way of the quarterly fact sheets and investment updates as deals are signed. On behalf of the Board, I would like to close by thanking shareholders for your commitment and I look forward to briefing you on the Group's progress later this year. Stephen Smith | Chairman 6 April 2020 Strategic and Business Review Strategic Report The Strategic Report describes the business of the Group and details the uncertainties, principal and emerging risks associated with its activities. CORPORATE PURPOSE As an investment company, the general corporate purpose is to provide long-term prosperity to our shareholders through providing regular dividends and preserving capital by limiting downside risk. In addition to this, the Board and Investment Manager also recognise that by furthering their understanding of the needs of other relevant stakeholders, the Company can provide better returns to its shareholders. OBJECTIVE, INVESTMENT POLICY AND BUSINESS MODEL The Objective and Investment Policy describes the Group's strategy and business model. The Investment Manager is Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, a Company incorporated in Guernsey with registered number 55819 and regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (the "Commission"). The Investment Manager has appointed Starwood Capital Europe Advisers, LLP (the "Investment Adviser"), an English limited liability partnership authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, to provide investment advice, pursuant to an Investment Advisory Agreement. CURRENT AND FUTURE DEVELOPMENT A review of the year and outlook is contained in the Investment Highlights and Portfolio Review sections of the Investment Manager's Report and within the Chairman's Statement. PERFORMANCE A review of performance is contained in the Investment Highlights and Portfolio Review sections of the Investment Manager's Report. A number of performance measures are considered by the Board, the Investment Manager and Investment Adviser in assessing the Company's success in achieving its objectives. The Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs") used are established industry measures to show the progress and performance of the Group and are as follows: · The movement in NAV per Ordinary Share; · The movement in share price and the discount / premium to NAV; · The payment of targeted dividends; · The portfolio yield, both levered and unlevered; · Ongoing charges as a percentage of undiluted NAV; and · Weighted average loan to value for the portfolio. Details of the KPIs are shown in the Financial Highlights section. RISK MANAGEMENT It is the role of the Board to review and manage all risks associated with the Group, both those impacting the performance and the prospects of the Group and those which threaten the ongoing viability. It is the role of the Board to mitigate these either directly or through the delegation of certain responsibilities to the Audit Committee and Investment Manager. The Board performs a review of a risk matrix at each Board meeting. The Board considers the following principal and emerging risks could impact the performance and prospects of the Group but do not threaten its ability to continue in operation and meet its liabilities. In deciding which risks are principal risks the Board consider the potential impact and probability of the related events or circumstances, and the timescale over which they may occur. Consequently, it has put in place mitigation plans to manage those identified risks. Long-term Strategic Risk The Group's targeted returns are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business and economic uncertainties and contingencies and, consequently, the actual rate of return may be materially lower than the targeted returns. In addition, the pace of investment has in the past and may in the future be slower than expected or the principal on loans may be repaid earlier than anticipated, causing the return on affected investments to be less than expected. Furthermore, if repayments are not promptly re-invested this may result in cash drag, which may lower portfolio returns. As a result, the level of dividends to be paid by the Company may fluctuate and there is no guarantee that any such dividends will be paid. The shares may, and have in the past, traded at a discount to NAV per share and shareholders may be unable to realise their investments through the secondary market at NAV per share. The Board monitors the level of premium or discount of share price to NAV per share. While the Directors may seek to mitigate any discount to NAV per share through the discount management mechanisms set out in this Annual Report, there can be no guarantee that they will do so or that such mechanisms will be successful. Please see Report of the Directors for further information on the discount management mechanisms. The Investment Adviser provides the Investment Manager and the Board with a weekly report on pipeline opportunities, which includes an analysis of the strength of the pipeline and the returns available. The Directors also regularly receive information on the performance of the existing loans, including the performance of the underlying assets and the likelihood of any early repayments, which may impact returns. The Board monitors investment strategy and performance on an ongoing basis and regularly reviews the Investment Objective and Investment Policy in light of prevailing investor sentiment to ensure the Company remains attractive to its shareholders. Interest Rate Risk The Group is subject to the risk that the loan income and income from the cash and cash equivalents will fluctuate due to movements in interbank rates. The loans in place at 31 December 2019 have been structured so that 20.9 per cent by value of the loans are fixed rate, which provides protection from downward interest rate movements to the overall portfolio (but also prevents the Group from benefitting from any interbank rate rises on these positions). In addition, whilst the remaining 79.1 per cent is classified as floating, 93.4 per cent of these loans are subject to interbank rate floors such that the interest cannot drop below a certain level, which offers some protection against downward interest rate risk. When reviewing future investments, the Investment Manager will continue to review such opportunities to protect against downward interest rate risk. The Investment Adviser is monitoring the transition from LIBOR to a new alternative and will manage any transition required on behalf of the Group. The Group has ensured that loan agreements for the current portfolio are in a form which accommodates the flexibilities required to manage the transition. The Board considers that the following principal and emerging risks could impact both the performance and prospects of the Group and could also threaten its ability to continue its operations and meet its liabilities but has identified the mitigating actions in place to manage them. Foreign Exchange Risk The majority of the Group's investments are Euro denominated. The Group is subject to the risk that the exchange rates move unfavourably and that a) foreign exchange losses on the loan principal are incurred and b) that interest payments received are lower than anticipated when converted back to Sterling and therefore returns are lower than the underwritten returns. The Group manages this risk by entering into forward contracts to hedge the currency risk. All non-Sterling loan principal is hedged back to Sterling to the maturity date of the loan. Interest payments are hedged for the period for which prepayment protection is in place. However, the risk remains that loans are repaid earlier than anticipated and forward contracts need to be broken early. In these circumstances, the forward curve may have moved since the forward contracts were placed which can impact the rate received. In addition, if the loan repays after the prepayment protection, interest after the prepayment-protected period may be received at a lower rate than anticipated leading to lower returns for that period. Conversely, the rate could have improved, and returns may increase. As a consequence of the hedging strategy employed as outlined above, the Group is subject to the risk that it will need to post cash collateral against the mark to market on foreign exchange hedges which could lead to liquidity issues or leave the Group unable to hedge new non-Sterling investments. The Company had approximately GBP231.3 million of hedged notional exposure with Lloyds Bank plc at 31 December 2019 (converted at 31 December 2019 FX rates). As at 31 December 2019 the hedges were in the money. If the hedges move out

of the money and at any time this mark to market exceeds GBP15 million, the Company is required to post collateral, subject to a minimum transfer amount of GBP1 million. This situation is monitored closely, however, and as at 31 December 2019, the Company had sufficient liquidity and credit available on the revolving credit facility to meet any cash collateral requirements. Market Deterioration Risk The Group's investments are comprised principally of debt investments in the UK, and the wider European Union's internal market and it is therefore exposed to economic movements and changes in these markets. Any deterioration in the global, UK or European economy could have a significant adverse effect on the activities of the Group and may result in significant loan defaults or impairments. The Group's exposure to market deterioration risk also arises from Credit Linked Notes held by the Group. The Investment Manager regularly monitors the fair value of Credit Linked Notes and currently there are no specific hedging activities in place in relation to this investment. In the event of a loan default in the portfolio, the Group is generally entitled to accelerate the loan and enforce security, but the process may be expensive and lengthy, and the outcome is dependent on sufficient recoveries being made to repay the borrower's obligations and associated costs. Some of the investments held would rank behind senior debt tranches for repayment in the event that a borrower defaults, with the consequence of greater risk of partial or total loss. In addition, repayment of loans by the borrower at maturity could be subject to the availability of refinancing options, including the availability of senior and subordinated debt and is also subject to the underlying value of the real estate collateral at the date of maturity. In mitigation, the average weighted loan to value of the portfolio is 63.0 per cent. Therefore, the portfolio should be able to withstand a significant level of deterioration before credit losses are incurred. The Investment Adviser also mitigates the risk of credit losses by undertaking detailed due diligence on each loan. Whilst the precise scope of due diligence will depend on the proposed investment, such diligence will typically include independent valuations, building, measurement and environmental surveys, legal reviews of property title and key leases, and, where necessary, mechanical and engineering surveys, accounting and tax reviews and know your customer checks. The Investment Adviser, Investment Manager and Board also manage these risks by ensuring a diversification of investments in terms of geography, market and type of loan. The Investment Manager and Investment Adviser operate in accordance with the guidelines, investment limits and restrictions policy determined by the Board. The Directors review the portfolio against these guidelines, limits and restrictions on a regular basis. The Investment Adviser meets with all borrowers on a regular basis to monitor developments in respect of each loan and reports to the Investment Manager and the Board periodically and on an ad hoc basis where considered necessary. The majority of the Group's loans are held at amortised cost with only one investment (the credit linked notes) held at fair value through profit or loss at the reporting period end. The performance of each loan is reviewed quarterly by the Investment Adviser for any indicators of significant increase in credit risk, impaired or defaulted loans. The Investment Adviser also provides their assessment of any expected credit loss for each loan advanced. The results of the performance review and allowance for expected credit losses are discussed with the Investment Manager and the Board. Risk of Default Under the Revolving Credit Facilities The Group is subject to the risk that a borrower could be unable or unwilling to meet a commitment that it has entered into with the Group as outlined above under market deterioration risk. As a consequence of this, the Group could breach the covenants of its revolving credit facilities and fall into default itself. A number of the measures the Group takes to mitigate market deterioration risk as previously outlined above, such as portfolio diversification and rigorous due diligence on investments and monitoring of borrowers, will also help to protect the Group from the risk of default under the revolving credit facility as this is only likely to occur as a consequence of borrower defaults or loan impairments. The Board regularly reviews the balances drawn under the credit facility against commitments and pipeline and reviews the performance under the agreed covenants. The loan covenants are also stress tested to test how robust they are to withstand default of the Group's investments. Emerging Risks Emerging risks to the Group are considered by Board trends, innovations and potential rule changes relevant to real estate mortgage and the financial sector. The challenge to the Group is that they are known to some extent but are not likely to materialise or have an impact for several years. The Board regularly reviews the risk matrix and identified cybercrime and climate change as emerging risks. The rapid adoption of new technologies and increasingly sophisticated number of cyber-attacks worldwide ranks the cybercrime risk as an emerging one. The cybercrime risk is managed by regular reviews of the Group operational and financial control environment. The matter is also contained within service providers survey which is completed by Group's service providers and is regularly reviewed by the Board. Climate change, extreme weather events and natural catastrophes and the consequences these could have both on infrastructures and on nature are potentially severe but highly uncertain. The potential high impact of potential losses has done a lot to raise the awareness of this risk in investment circles. The Group currently has no Environmental policy as such but is monitoring closely the regulation and any developments in this area. Since the year end, a further emerging risk has presented itself in the form of COVID-19. Whilst it has spread rapidly and had a sharp impact on global financial markets, the severity of the impact on both the Group's operations and portfolio of investments is unclear. The Board and Investment Adviser will continue to assess the impact of COVID-19 as its impact on the global economy evolves and will communicate to you any details of the risks posed to the Group's operations and/or investment portfolio as and when these are more clear. Refer to the Portfolio Outlook section of Chairman's statement for further details. ASSESSMENT OF PROSPECTS The Group's strategy is central to an understanding of its prospects. The Group's focus is particularly on managing expected repayments in order to minimise any potential for cash drag and continuing to grow the Group by sourcing investments with good risk adjusted returns. The Group's prospects are assessed primarily through its strategic review process, which the Board participates fully in. The Directors have assessed the prospect of the Group over a period of three years which has been selected because the strategic review covers a three-year period, and this is also the approximate average remaining loan term. The Group updates its plan and financial forecasts on a monthly basis and detailed financial forecasts are maintained and reviewed by the Board regularly. ASSESSMENT OF VIABILITY Although the strategic plan reflects the Directors' best estimate of the future prospects of the business, they have also tested the potential impact on the Group of a number of scenarios over and above those included in the plan, by quantifying their financial impact. These scenarios are based on aspects of the following selected principal risks, which are detailed in this Strategic Report, and as described as follows: · Foreign exchange risk; · Market deterioration risk (including impact of Brexit); and · Risk of default under the revolving credit facilities. An adverse effect of foreign exchange would have a direct impact on NAV per ordinary share, NAV total return and total Net Assets. Market deterioration and default under the credit facility would impact the above mentioned key performance indicators and would affect additionally the share price and share price total return. These scenarios represent 'severe but plausible' circumstances that the Group could experience. The scenarios tested included: · A high level of loan default meaning that the Group stopped receiving interest on a substantial part of the portfolio; and · An analysis of the robustness of the covenants under the revolving credit facility to withstand default of the underlying investments. The results of this stress testing showed that the Group would be able to withstand a high level of underlying loan default or impairment resulting from either of the risks identified over the period of the financial forecasts. VIABILITY STATEMENT Based on the assessment of prospects and viability as set out above, the Directors confirm they have a reasonable expectation that the Group will continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the three-year period ending 31 December 2022, which is also the approximate average remaining loan term. In connection with the viability statement, the Board confirm that they have carried out a robust assessment of the principal and emerging risks facing the company, including those that would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity. ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE ("ESG") ISSUES As an investment company, the Group's activities have minimal direct impact on the environment. The Investment Manager and Investment Adviser are part of the Starwood

Capital Group, which is an authorised signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Investments (UNPRI). While a borrower's company policy towards the environment and social responsibility is considered as part of the overall assessment of risk and suitability of an investment, the Board recognises that it has no direct control over this and does not make investment decisions based on environment and social grounds. It should be noted that a number of the loans which the Group makes involve refurbishment projects and these will often mitigate the environmental impact of the real estate concerned. Additionaly, whilst it is not an investment criteria currently, the Group's loan portfolio is significantly funded in sectors with positive social impact such as hospitality, education, healthcare and residential apartments. The Group has no Greenhouse Gas Emissions to report from its operations for the current or prior year, nor does it have responsibility for any other emissions producing sources (including those within the underlying investment portfolio). The Company's service providers are Guernsey office-based companies, and the majority of the directors are based in Guernsey, thus having a relatively low impact on the environment and negating the need for long commutes or flights to and from Board meetings. In carrying out its activities and in its relationship with the community, the Group aims to conduct itself responsibly, ethically and fairly; including in relation to social and human rights issues. The Group has no employees and the Board is composed entirely of non-executive Directors. Therefore, the Group is not within scope of the Modern Slavery Act 2015 and is therefore not obliged to make a human trafficking statement. BOARD DIVERSITY The Board considers that its members have a balance of skills, qualifications and experience which are relevant to the Company. The Board supports the recommendations of the Davies Report and believes in the value and importance of diversity in the boardroom and it continues to consider the recommendations of the Davies Report as part of its succession planning. The Company has no employees and therefore has no disclosures to make in this regard. Stephen Smith | Chairman 6 April 2020 Investment Manager's Report - Investment Highlights The Investment Manager and Investment Adviser are both part of the Starwood Capital Group, a leading global real estate investment group. PORTFOLIO STATISTICS The Investment Manager and the Board of the Company considers that the Group is engaged in a single segment of business, being the provision of a diversified portfolio of real estate backed loans. The analysis presented in this report is presented to demonstrate the level of diversification achieved within that single segment. The Board does not believe that the Group's investments constitute separate operating segments. As at 31 December 2019, the portfolio was invested in line with the Group's investment policy and is summarised below. 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 Number of investments 18 18 Percentage of invested portfolio in 79.1% 80.1% floating rate loans(1) Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered 7.1% 7.4% annualised total return(1) Invested Loan Portfolio levered 7.0% 8.0% annualised total return(1) Weighted average portfolio LTV - to 18.4% 16.7% Group first GBP(1) Weighted average portfolio LTV - to 63.0% 64.1% Group last GBP(1) Average loan term (stated maturity at 4.1 years 4.0 years inception) Average remaining loan term 2.8 years 2.8 years Net Asset Value GBP426.6 m GBP385.0 m Amount drawn under Revolving Credit (GBP29.7 m) (GBP68.8 m) Facility (excluding accrued interest) Loans advanced at amortised cost GBP390.6 m GBP413.4 m (including accrued income) Financial assets held at fair value GBP21.9 m GBP21.9 m through profit or loss (including associated accrued income and excluding the value of FX hedges) Cash GBP36.8 m GBP28.2 m Other net assets / (liabilities) GBP7.0 m (GBP9.6 m) (including the value of FX hedges) (1) Further explanation and definitions of the calculation is contained in the section "Alternative Performance Measures" at the end of this financial report. PORTFOLIO DIVERSIFICATION Country % of invested assets UK - Central London 28.1 Spain 25.9 Republic of Ireland 12.6 UK - Regional England 12.2 UK - Scotland 7.4 Netherlands 6.6 France 3.3 Germany 2.7 Finland 1.2 Sector % of invested assets Hospitality 31.4 Residential for sale 21.2 Office 20.7 Retail 13.9 Healthcare 6.1 Light Industrial 3.6 Other 1.4 Logistics 1.1 Residential for rent 0.6 Loan type % of invested assets Whole loans 60.5 Mezzanine 34.2 Other debt instruments 5.3 Loan currency % of invested assets* Sterling 47.7 Euro 52.3 · The currency split refers to the underlying loan currency; however, the capital and interest during protected periods on all non-sterling exposure is hedged back to sterling. ANNUALISED RETURNS One of the key alternative performance measures of the Group is the gross levered return. A definition of how this is calculated is included in the Alternative Performance Measures section of this report. The levered return on the invested loan portfolio was 7.0 per cent per annum at the end of 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: 8%). With the benefit of a few years of normalised repayment activity, the Group has assessed the impact of the repayments on the quoted annualised return and it is worth noting that the calculation of annualised returns quoted in this report and our quarterly factsheets excludes a number of potential upsides/ downsides that are not incorporated in the returns figures quoted. · In the quoted return, we amortise all one-off fees (such as arrangement and exit fees) over the contractual life of the loan, which is currently four years for the portfolio. However, it has been our experience that loans tend to repay after approximately 2.5 years and as such, these fees are actually amortised over a shorter period. · Many loans benefit from prepayment provisions, which means that if they are repaid before the end of the protected period, additional interest or fees become due. As we quote the return based on the contractual life of the loan these returns cannot be forecast in the return. · The quoted return excludes the impact of any foreign exchange gains/losses on Euro loans. We do not forecast this as the loans are often repaid early and the gains/losses may be different than this once hedge positions are settled. The above possible upsides to quoted return targets are not incorporated in the gross levered return of 7.0 per cent as they are not guaranteed to occur, are difficult to forecast accurately and to incorporate them could misstate the expected return. However, we expect these to continue to provide an enhancement to the quoted levels of return going forward although the levels of this enhancement may vary depending on when the loans repay versus contractual maturity and prepayment protection, as well as the shape of the Sterling-Euro forward curve. Over the life of the Group to date, we have experienced on average an enhancement of 0.66 percentage points from prepayments and one-off fees when loans repay and in 2019 we recognised GBP0.9 million of realised foreign exchange gains on the GBP198.3 million of repayments received which is equal to 0.45 percentage points. The amount of realised foreign exchange may vary from year to year depending on the proportion of Euro loans in the portfolio, the period for which they are outstanding as well as movements in the forward curve. FOREIGN EXCHANGE The Group continues to recognise unrealised foreign exchange gains or losses relating to investment activity. The Group has fully hedged the principal of each individual non-Sterling denominated loan with forward contracts, together with interest receipts during the period of prepayment protection. If the loans repay at their scheduled repayment date, the Group would expect that this policy would be effective in protecting against realising FX losses on capital invested. However, the accounting treatment for the non-Sterling denominated loans is to value the loan at the foreign exchange rate at the relevant valuation date, and to value the hedge based on the market forward rates at the valuation date to the maturity date of the relevant hedge (discounted back to present value). As a result of this accounting treatment, whilst the loan principal is economically fully hedged (if held to loan maturity), unrealised foreign exchange gains or losses are recognised in the accounts during the life of the loan due to changes in the shape of the relevant forward curves. For this reason, the Group disregards unrealised foreign exchange gains and losses when declaring dividends. It is important to note that should any of the non-Sterling denominated loans repay early, and the Group has no alternative use for the funds repaid

and therefore breaks the hedges early, foreign exchange gains or losses could be realised at that point. The size of this will depend on the shape of the relevant forward curve at the point at which the relevant hedge is broken. In general, a steeper curve would result in greater gains/losses. DIVIDEND POLICY The Company declared dividends of 6.5 pence per Ordinary Share in respect of the year ended 31 December 2019 (2018: 6.5 pence per Ordinary Share). These dividends are recognised in the Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity when declared, which is usually within one month after the end of the financial period to which they relate. Dividends are usually paid within one month of the declaration date. The Company may pay dividends out of reserves provided that the Board of Directors is satisfied on reasonable grounds that the Company will, immediately after payment, satisfy the solvency test (as defined in the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended), and satisfy any other requirement in its memorandum and articles. INVESTMENT OUTLOOK AND MARKET SUMMARY The market is moving quickly with the emergence of the general market disruption from the COVID-19. The following market update was originally prepared prior to the escalation of the COVID-19 within Europe, and has been updated as at 18 March 2020. The real estate market and real estate financing markets had been generally positive over 2019, and the beginning of 2020, in Europe. The fourth quarter is typically the busiest quarter for transaction activity levels in the commercial real estate market with a drive to get deals wrapped up before the holiday season, often compounded by year end considerations. This trend continued into 2020 with market participants reporting a high level of deals in execution including acquisitions, loan financing, securitisation, corporate acquisitions and refinancings. For the UK specifically, the underlying real estate market has been predominantly robust in terms of operational and leasing performance. The election and Brexit deadlines had impacted the financing market with liquidity ebbing and flowing as events unfolded. The Cass UK Commercial mortgage lending survey reported overall UK commercial mortgage lending up 4 per cent for the first half of 2019 versus H1 2018, and when numbers for the second half are reported we expect that theme to have continued. The outcome of the general election with a decisive majority result had created a more stable environment for the UK markets and we saw the impact of this immediately for both the residential and commercial real estate markets. On the day after the election the iShares UK Property UCITS ETF, which tracks the UK REIT sector, increased by 4 per cent, and at the beginning of 2020 started 25 per cent higher than its 2019 low in August. On the high-end residential side, Savills reported that transactions over GBP5 million were up a third in December compared to 2018. However more recently, we can see the immediate impact of the COVID-19 in publically traded real estate shares with the iShares UK Property UCITS ETF trading 37 per cent lower than the year end level (as at 18 March 2020). Market conditions for publicly traded companies are expected to remain volatile. Since early March, despite unprecedented central bank and fiscal policy reaction, liquidity in global credit markets has deteriorated across the board as a result of the disruption caused by the COVID-19. We anticipate significantly lower liquidity for a period of at least several weeks and transactional activity for new deals to be much reduced until the effects and duration of disruption from the COVID-19 are more certain. This environment is, however, likely to present substantial opportunities for lenders with a long term approach, liquidity and a flexible risk adjusted return to help borrowers with mutually attractive terms, and so provides an opportunity for the Company to make attractive new investments, following thorough due diligence. EUR and GBP short interest rates had been largely unchanged over the past year, however with some flattening versus 5 years. In the last several weeks, and particularly since the emergency rate cut on March 11th, we have seen the UK interest rate curve come down sharply. GBP 3 month LIBOR is now 46 bps versus 78 bps one month ago and the Company expects rates to decrease further. In this continued lower interest rate environment, we believe that the risk / reward profile of the Company's investments and potential new investments versus other credit, continues to present a compelling risk adjusted return. The Group's pipeline started the year strongly and well diversified by sector, geography and investment type. The UK, Ireland and Spain remain key geographies for new origination, but the pipeline also includes a number of Scandinavian and other western European countries. The Company has always been disciplined on credit risk and will continue to be very selective in the current environment. Investment Manager's Report - Portfolio Review INVESTMENT DEPLOYMENT As at 31 December 2019, the Group had investments and commitments of GBP489.3 million (Sterling equivalent at year-end exchange rates) as follows: Transaction Sterling Sterling equivalent equivalent unfunded balance(1) commitment(1) Hospitals, UK GBP25.0m - Mixed Use Development, South East GBP0.7m GBP1.1m UK Credit Linked Notes, UK Real GBP21.8m - Estate Hotel & Residential, UK GBP39.9m - Office, Scotland GBP4.4m GBP0.6m Office, London GBP12.6m GBP7.9m Residential, London GBP49.0m GBP5.7m Hotel, Oxford GBP16.7m GBP6.3m Hotel, Scotland GBP25.9m GBP15.5m Total Sterling Loans GBP196.0m GBP37.1m Three Shopping Centres, Spain GBP32.0m GBP5.5m Shopping Centre, Spain GBP14.5m - Hotel, Dublin, Ireland GBP51.2m - Office, Paris, France GBP13.7m - Hotel, Spain GBP25.8m GBP20.5m Office & Hotel, Madrid GBP15.8m GBP0.9m Mixed Portfolio, Europe GBP43.2m - Mixed Use, Dublin GBP0.7m GBP11.9m Office Portfolio, Spain GBP18.2m GBP2.3m Total Euro Loans GBP215.1m GBP41.1m Total Portfolio GBP411.1m GBP78.2m (1) Euro balances translated to sterling at period end exchange rates. During the financial year, the following significant investment activity occurred (included in the table below): New Loans The table below shows new commitments made in 2019 together with amounts funded under both the new commitments and under the existing commitments. Month of New Funded in Commitment Commitments(1) 2019(2) Office, Scotland April GBP5.0 m GBP4.4 m Mixed Portfolio, Europe May GBP44.9 m GBP44.9 m Office, London July GBP20.5 m GBP12.6 m Residential, London September GBP56.8 m GBP51.1 m Mixed Use, Dublin September GBP12.7 m GBP0.7 m Hotel, Oxford November GBP23.0 m GBP16.7 m Hotel, Scotland November GBP41.3 m GBP25.9 m Office Portfolio, Spain November GBP20.5 m GBP18.1 m Mixed Use Development, Prior Years GBP0.5 m South East UK Three Shopping Centres, Prior Years GBP2.6 m Spain Residential, Dublin Prior Years GBP1.9 m Hotel, Spain Prior Years GBP3.5 m Hotel & Residential, UK Prior Years GBP6.7 m Total GBP224.7 m GBP189.6 m (1) Euro amounts converted at rate on date of first loan drawdown. (2) Euro amounts converted at rate of each drawdown. Office, Scotland: The Group committed to provide a GBP5 million whole loan on an office in Scotland of which GBP4.4 million has been funded to date. Mixed Portfolio, Europe: The Group committed to participate in the funding of a EUR 104 million mezzanine loan secured by a diversified portfolio of assets located in the Netherlands, Germany and Finland. Starwood Property Trust, Inc (through a wholly owned subsidiary) participated in 50 per cent of the mezzanine loan amount, with the Group funding the balance amounting to a net commitment of EUR 52 million. The portfolio is comprised of 165 assets and provides strong diversification in terms of tenant base, location and asset class. The loan has a term of 3 years with two, 1-year extension options. Office, London: The Group committed to fund a GBP20.5 million floating rate whole loan to support an office redevelopment in London. GBP12.6 million was drawn in July and the balance will be drawn over the life of the development. The term of the loan is approximately 3 years. Residential, London: The Group committed to fund a GBP56.8 million floating rate whole loan to support a residential scheme in London. The financing was primarily provided in the form of an initial advance along with a smaller capex facility to support the sponsor's completion of the scheme. The loan term is 2 years. Mixed Use Dublin: The Group committed to fund a EUR 14.7 million fixed rate whole loan to support a mixed use development in Dublin. The loan is

expected to draw down gradually over the first 2.5 years of the loan term. Hotel, Scotland and Hotel, Oxford: The Group committed to fund two new hotel acquisition financings for a total commitment of GBP64.3 million. Both investments are with the same sponsor and a repeat borrower for the Starwood Capital Group (but not this Group). Whilst the sponsor is the same on each investment, the two loans are not cross-collateralised as the investments sit in different fund vehicles. Each financing has been provided in the form of a significant initial advance to finance an asset acquisition along with a smaller capex facility to support the sponsor's capital expenditure for improvements and rebranding of the hotels. The day one advance amounts were GBP25.9 million and GBP16.7 million whilst the total commitments are GBP41.3 million and GBP23 million respectively and expected to be drawn over the first 1-2 years. Each loan is for a term of 5 years. Office Portfolio, Spain: The Group closed an investment in a 4-year floating rate loan secured by a portfolio of office assets Spain, with Starwood Property Trust, Inc (through a wholly owned subsidiary) participating in 50 per cent of the mezzanine loan amount, providing the Group with a net commitment of EUR 24 million. The financing has been provided in the form of an initial advance along with a capex facility to support the sponsors' business plan to make further investment in the properties. The properties are well-located within the decentralised submarkets of Madrid and Barcelona. The assets are positioned to benefit from the sponsors' active asset management strategy. Repayments The following loans were repaid in full during the year: Month Amount(1) Reason Varde Partners Mixed January GBP1.0 m Completion of Portfolio portfolio sale Refinancing following Student Accomodation, March GBP9.1 m completion of Ireland borrower's business plan Refinancing following Irish School May GBP16.3 m completion of borrower's business plan Hotel, Barcelona July GBP41.3 m Sale of hotel Industrial Portfolio, July & Sept GBP45.0 m Completion of Europe portfolio sale Logistics, Dublin, December GBP12.3 m Sale of portfolio Ireland Regional Hotel December GBP45.9 m Sale of portfolio Portfolio, UK Residential, Dublin, December GBP8.5 m Sale in accordance Ireland with bor-rower's business plan Total GBP179.4 m (1) Sterling equivalent for Euro loans using the spot rate on date of repayment. In addition to the above full repayments, the Group continued to receive scheduled (i.e. contractual) and unscheduled amortisation on other loans as borrowers continue to execute their business plans in the amounts shown in the table below. Amount(1) Reason Mixed Use Development, GBP13.6 m Unscheduled amortisation South East UK but in line with business plan Three Shopping Centres, GBP0.6 m Scheduled amortisation Spain Hotel & Residential, UK GBP1.3 m Unscheduled Mixed Portfolio, Europe GBP1.3 m Unscheduled due to small asset sales Residential, London GBP2.1 m Unscheduled amortisation but in line with business plan execution Total GBP18.9 m (1) Sterling equivalent for Euro loans using the spot rate on date of repayment. The average remaining term of the loans is 2.8 years, which is split as shown in the table below. Remaining years to Value of loans (GBPm) % of invested contractual maturity(1) portfolio 0 to 1 years 28.9 7.0% 1 to 2 years 93.3 22.7% 2 to 3 years 161.5 39.3% 3 to 5 years 102.4 24.9% 5 to 10 years 25.0 6.1% Total 411.1 100.0% (1) excludes any permitted extensions. Note that borrowers may elect to repay loans before contractual maturity Total comprehensive income for 2019 was GBP27.9 million (including GBP2.9m of unrealised foreign exchange gains on income) and dividends of GBP25.6 million were declared in relation to the year. The dividend was covered 0.98x when excluding unrealised foreign exchange gains on income or 1.09x when including unrealised foreign exchange gains. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD The following new commitments have been made since the year-end, up to 6 April 2020: Office, Retail & Residential, Dublin: On 2 January 2020, the Group committed to an investment in a c. 6-year floating rate loan secured by a portfolio of assets in Ireland, together with Starwood Property Trust, Inc (through a wholly owned subsidiary) participating in 50 per cent of the mezzanine loan amount, providing the Group with a net commitment of EUR 35.15 million. The portfolio consists of 12 properties in Central Dublin with primarily office and some small amounts of retail and residential space totalling over 600,000 sqf in total. Hotel, North Berwick, Scotland: On 12th February 2020, the Group committed to fund a hotel acquisition financing for a total commitment of GBP15.0 million. The sponsor is a repeat borrower for the Group. The financing, which has been provided in the form of a significant initial advance to finance an asset acquisition together with a smaller capex facility, will support the sponsor's capital expenditure for improvement and rebranding of the hotel. The day one advance amount is GBP10.5 million whilst the total commitment is GBP15.0 million. The loan is for a term of 5 years. Hotel & Residential, UK: On 27th February 2020 the Group also committed to fund a GBP20.0 million upsize to an existing fixed rate mezzanine loan to support the development of a mixed-use scheme in London. Starwood Property Trust, Inc (through a wholly owned subsidiary) is participating in 50 per cent of the loan amount, providing the Company with a net commitment of GBP10.0 million. The remaining loan term is 1.75 years with a 1 year extension option. The Group expects to earn an attractive risk-adjusted return in line with its stated investment strategy for each of these commitments. Hotel, Dublin, Ireland: The Borrower of the Hotel, Dublin, Ireland, on which the Company has a EUR 60 million loan, has granted a licence to the Health Service Executive ("HSE"), Ireland's public healthcare provider, which allows the HSE to use the Hotel and Convention Centre for accommodation and the provision of healthcare and other important services to the Irish public. This licence will assist the HSE with delivering significant additional accommodation capacity and in its efforts to manage the expected increased demand for accommodation related to the COVID-19 outbreak. The contract is effective immediately. The following amounts have been drawn under existing commitments, up to 6 April 2020: Local Currency Hotel, Spain EUR 8,073,256 Residential, London GBP1,547,853 Mixed Use, Dublin EUR 1,091,853 Office, London GBP174,510 Office, Scotland GBP77,711 The Company has drawn additional funds on its credit facilities in order to fund the new investments shown above. At 6 April 2020 the amounts drawn under each facility are: · Morgan Stanley - EUR nil million · Lloyds - GBP24.06 million The following loan amortisation (both scheduled and unscheduled) has been received since the year-end up to 6 April 2020: Local Currency Residential, London GBP11,534,596 Mixed Portfolio, Europe EUR 12,096,659 Three Shopping Centres, Spain EUR 167,344 The following loans have been repaid in full since the year-end up to 6 April 2020: Local Currency Office Building, Paris EUR 16,000,000 Mixed Use Development, South East UK GBP698,442 On 23 January 2020 the Directors declared a dividend in respect of the fourth quarter of 1.625 pence per Ordinary Share payable on 21 February 2020 to shareholders on the register at 31 January 2020. Subsequent to the year end, equity markets experienced substantial falls associated with uncertainties linked to the COVID-19 virus epidemic. See comments in the Chairman's statement for more details. As stated previously, the Company's share price in the early part of 2020 has been severely impacted by the general market volatility. In common with the overall equity market, the Company's share price has fallen sharply and continues to be volatile. These moves have been driven by market conditions and flow rather than a change in the Company's NAV. Starwood European Finance Partners Limited | Investment Manager 6 April 2020 Governance Board of Directors STEPHEN SMITH | Non-executive Chairman - Chairman of the Board

Stephen is Chairman of The PRS REIT which currently trades on the SFS of the London Stock Exchange. He is also Chairman of AEW UK Long Lease REIT plc which trades on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Previously, he was the Chief Investment Officer of British Land Company PLC, the FTSE 100 real estate investment trust from January 2010 to March 2013 with responsibility for the group's property and investment strategy. He was formerly Global Head of Asset Management and Transactions at AXA Real Estate Investment Managers, where he was responsible for the asset management of a portfolio of more than EUR 40 billion on behalf of life funds, listed property vehicles, unit linked and closed end funds. Prior to joining AXA in 1999 he was Managing Director at Sun Life Properties for five years. Stephen is a UK resident. JONATHAN BRIDEL | Non-executive Director - Management Engagement Committee Chairman Jonathan acts as a non-executive Chairman or Director of listed and unlisted companies comprised mainly of investment funds and investment managers. These include The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (FTSE 250), Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (FTSE 250) and SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited (in run off) which are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, DP Aircraft I Limited and Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited. He was previously Managing Director of Royal Bank of Canada's investment business in the Channel Islands. Prior to this, after working at PriceWaterhouse Corporate Finance in London, Jonathan served in senior management positions in the British Isles and Australia in banking, specialising in credit and in private businesses as Chief Financial Officer. Graduating from the University of Durham with a degree of Master of Business Administration in 1988, Jonathan also holds qualifications from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales where he is a Fellow, the Chartered Institute of Marketing and the Australian Institute of Company Directors. Jonathan is a Chartered Marketer and a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, a Chartered Director and Fellow of the Institute of Directors and a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment. Jonathan is a resident of Guernsey. JOHN WHITTLE | Non-executive Director - Audit Committee Chairman and Senior Independent Director John is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and holds the Institute of Directors Diploma in Company Direction. He is a non-executive Director of International Public Partnerships Limited (FTSE 250), India Capital Growth Fund which is listed on the main market of London Stock Exchange, Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited, GLI Finance Ltd and Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Limited (all listed on AIM), Toro Limited (listed on the SFS segment of the Main Market), and also acts as non-executive Director to several other Guernsey investment funds. He was previously Finance Director of Close Fund Services, a large independent fund administrator, where he successfully initiated a restructuring of client financial reporting services and was a key member of the business transition team. Prior to moving to Guernsey, he was at PriceWaterhouse in London before embarking on a career in business services, predominantly telecoms. He co- led the business turnaround of Talkland International (which became Vodafone Retail) and was directly responsible for the strategic shift into retail distribution and its subsequent implementation; he subsequently worked on the private equity acquisition of Ora Telecom. John is also a resident of Guernsey. Report of the Directors PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES AND INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE The Principal Activities and Investment Objective are fully detailed in the Objective and Investment Policy section. STRUCTURE The Company was incorporated with limited liability in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended, on 9 November 2012 with registered number 55836, and has been authorised by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission as a registered closed-ended investment company. The Company's Ordinary Shares were admitted to the premium segment of the UK Listing Authority's Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange as part of its IPO which completed on 17 December 2012. Further issues have taken place since IPO and are listed under "Capital" below. The issued capital during the year comprises the Company's Ordinary Shares denominated in Sterling. The Company makes its investments through Starfin Lux S.à.r.l (indirectly wholly-owned via a 100% shareholding in Starfin Public Holdco 1 Limited), Starfin Lux 3 S.à.r.l and Starfin Lux 4 S.à.r.l. (both indirectly wholly-owned via a 100% shareholding in Starfin Public Holdco 2 Limited). References to the Group refer to the Company and its subsidiaries. DIVIDEND POLICY The Company has a target dividend of 6.5 pence per Ordinary Share per annum, based on quarterly dividend payments. DIVIDENDS PAID The Company declared dividends of 1.625 pence for each of the calendar quarters of 2019. The Company paid a total of GBP25,617,761 in respect of 2019 (6.5 pence per Ordinary share) (2018: GBP24,376,261: 6.5 pence per Ordinary Share). BUSINESS REVIEW The Group's performance during the year to 31 December 2019, its position at that date and the Group's future developments are detailed in the Chairman's Statement, the Strategic Report and the Investment Manager's Report. CAPITAL As part of the Company's IPO completed on 17 December 2012, 228,500,000 Ordinary Shares of the Company, with an issue price of 100 pence per share, were admitted to the premium segment of the UK Listing Authority's Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The following issues have been made since IPO: Admission Date Number of Price (pence per Ordinary Shares Ordinary Share) 21 March 2013 8,000,000 104.25 9 April 2013 1,000,000 104.50 12 April 2013 600,000 104.00 23 July 2015 23,780,000 103.00 29 September 2015 42,300,000 102.75 12 August 2016 70,839,398 103.05 15 May 2019 38,200,000 104.75 Following these issues, the Company now has issued share capital consisting of 413,219,398 Ordinary Shares. SUBSTANTIAL INTERESTS Information provided to the Company by major shareholders pursuant to the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("DTR") is published via a Regulatory Information Service and is available on the Company's website. The Company has been notified under Rule 5 of the DTR of the following holdings of voting rights in its shares as at 31 December 2019 and as at the date of this report. Name % holding of % holding of Ordinary Shares Ordinary Shares at 31 December at 20 March 2020 (the latest available) 2019 BlackRock 7.56 12.37 Close Brothers Asset 7.41 8.60 Management SG Private Banking 7.10 7.08 Quilter Cheviot 6.66 6.34 Investment Management Schroder Investment 6.38 6.94 Management Fidelity International 5.34 5.80 DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN SHARES The Directors' interests in shares are shown below: Name Ordinary Shares at Ordinary Shares at 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 Stephen Smith 78,929 78,929 John Whittle 11,866 11,866 Jonathan Bridel and 11,866 11,866 Spouse The Directors have adopted a code of Directors' dealings in Ordinary Shares, which is based on EU Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). MAR came into effect across the EU (including the UK) on 3 July 2016. The Board is responsible for taking all proper and reasonable steps to ensure compliance with MAR by the Directors and reviews such compliance on a regular basis. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD Details of events after the reporting period are contained in note 23 to the consolidated financial statements. INDEPENDENT AUDITOR The Board of Directors elected to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP as Auditor to the Company at the inaugural meeting of the Company on 22 November 2012 and they have been re-appointed at each AGM held since. PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP has indicated their willingness to continue as Auditor. The Directors will place a resolution before the AGM to re-appoint them as independent Auditor for the ensuing year, and to authorise the Directors to determine their remuneration. INVESTMENT MANAGER AND SERVICE PROVIDERS The Investment Manager during the year was Starwood European Finance Partners Limited (the "Investment Manager"), incorporated in Guernsey with registered number 55819 and regulated by the GFSC and Alternative Investment Fund Management Directive. The Investment Manager has appointed Starwood Capital Europe Advisers, LLP ("the Investment Adviser"), an English limited liability partnership authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"), to provide investment advice pursuant to an Investment Advisory Agreement. The administration of both the Company and Investment Manager was delegated to Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited (the "Administrator") during the whole period. DISCOUNT CONTROL

The Company maintains share repurchase powers that allow the Company to repurchase Ordinary Shares in the Market up to 14.99 per cent of the share capital, subject to annual renewal of the Shareholder authority. In addition, the Company may raise fresh capital including through a placing programme (subject to the publication of a prospectus of the Company) and through opportunistic tap issues. This enables issuers such as the Company (subject to obtaining the requisite Shareholder authorities) to issue up to 20 per cent of the securities already listed by way of such issues over 12 months without any requirement to publish a prospectus. DISCOUNT-TRIGGERED REALISATION If the Ordinary Shares trade at an average discount to Net Asset Value per Share of five per cent or more during the six-month period, the Directors at their absolute discretion may put a realisation offer to Shareholders, subject to applicable law including the requirements of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (a "Realisation Offer"). The provisions relating to the Realisation Offer will first apply by reference to the last six months of the financial year ending 31 December 2022 and the Realisation Vote mechanism would apply (where the discount-triggered realisation mechanism has not been activated) by no later than 28 February 2023 and in each case on successive five year anniversaries of such dates. REALISATION VOTE In the event that the discount-triggered realisation mechanism is not activated, the Directors shall exercise their discretion under the Articles to put forward a realisation vote (as an ordinary resolution) to Shareholders by no later than 28 February 2023. If Shareholders vote in favour of this resolution, then the Company will procure that a Realisation Offer on substantially the same terms as that described above is offered to Shareholders. Following the receipt of all elections, if either: (i) more than 75 per cent of the Ordinary Shares then in issue were elected for realisation; or (ii) the NAV of the Company following the realisation would be less than GBP100 million, the Directors may exercise their discretion not to proceed with the Realisation Offer and instead put forward alternative proposals which are no less favourable to electing Shareholders and which may include the reorganisation or winding up of the Company. If Shareholders vote against the realisation vote, then the Company will continue in existence as it is then constituted without any liquidity event for Shareholders. SHARE BUYBACKS At the AGM held on 15 May 2019, the Company renewed the authority received at the AGM held on 15 May 2018 to purchase in the market up to 14.99 per cent of the Ordinary Shares in issue on 15 May 2019 at a price not exceeding: (i) five per cent above the average of the mid-market values of the Ordinary Shares for the five Business Days before the purchase is made; or (ii) the higher of the last independent trade or the highest current independent bid for the Ordinary Shares. The Directors will give consideration to repurchasing Shares under this authority, but are not bound to do so, where the market price of an Ordinary Share trades at more than 7.5 per cent below the Net Asset Value per Share for more than 3 months, subject to available cash not otherwise required for working capital purposes or the payment of dividends in accordance with the Company's dividend policy. If not previously used, this authority shall expire at the conclusion of the Company's AGM in 2020. The Directors intend to seek annual renewal of this buyback authority from Shareholders each year at the Company's AGM. John Whittle | Director 6 April 2020 Directors' Remuneration Report REMUNERATION POLICY & COMPONENTS The Board endeavours to ensure the remuneration policy reflects and supports the Company's strategic aims and objectives throughout the year under review. It has been agreed that, due to the small size and structure of the Company, a separate Remuneration Committee would be inefficient; therefore, the Board as a whole is responsible for discussions regarding remuneration. As per the Company's Articles of Incorporation, all Directors are entitled to such remuneration as is stated in the Company's Prospectus or as the Company may determine by ordinary resolution; to not exceed the aggregate overall limit of GBP200,000. Subject to this limit, it is the Company's policy to determine the level of Directors' fees, having regard for the level of fees payable to non-executive Directors in the industry generally, the role that individual Directors fulfil in respect of responsibilities related to the Board, Management Engagement Committee and Audit Committee and the time dedicated by each Director to the Company's affairs. Base fees are set out in the table below. As outlined in the Articles of Incorporation, the Directors may also be paid for all reasonable travelling, accommodation and other out-of-pocket expenses properly incurred in the attendance of Board or Committee meetings, general meetings, or meetings with shareholders or debentures of the Company or otherwise in discharge of their duties; and all reasonable expenses properly incurred by them seeking independent professional advice on any matter that concerns them in the furtherance of their duties as Directors of the Company. No Director has any entitlement to pensions, paid bonuses or performance fees, has been granted share options or been invited to participate in long-term incentive plans. No loans have been originated by the Company for the benefit of any Director. None of the Directors have a service contract with the Company. Each of the Directors has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company dated 22 November 2012. The letters of appointment have been reviewed and amended in the year by an external party to ensure that they are in line with current market standards. Each Director is subject to annual re-election. Director Total Fee 2019 Total Fee 2018 GBP GBP Stephen Smith 50,000 50,000 John Whittle 45,000 45,000 Jonathan Bridel 42,500 42,500 Aggregate fees 137,500 137,500 Aggregate expenses 2,828 4,321 Total 140,328 141,821 The Directors do not have any interests in contractual arrangements with the Company or its investments during the year under review, or subsequently. Each appointment can be terminated in accordance with the Company's Articles and without compensation. As outlined in the letters of appointment, each appointment can be terminated at the will of both parties with one month's notice either by (i) written resignation; (ii) unauthorised absences from Board meetings for 12 months or more; (iii) written request of the other Directors; or (iv) a resolution of the shareholders. Directors' and Officers' liability insurance cover is maintained by the Company but is not considered a benefit in kind nor constitutes a part of the Directors' remuneration. The Company's Articles indemnify each Director, Secretary, agent and officer of the Company, former or present, out of assets of the Company in relation to charges, losses, liabilities, damages and expenses incurred during the course of their duties, in so far as the law allows and provided that such indemnity is not available in circumstances of fraud, wilful misconduct or negligence. By order of the Board John Whittle | Director 6 April 2020 Corporate Governance Statement As a regulated Guernsey incorporated company with a Premium Listing on the Official List and admission to trading on the Main Market for Listed Securities of the London Stock Exchange, the Company is required to comply with the principles of the UK Corporate Governance Code dated July 2018 ("UK Code"). As an AIC member, the Board has also considered the principles and provisions of the AIC Code of Corporate Governance dated February 2019 ("AIC Code"). The AIC Code addresses all the principles set out in the UK Code, as well as setting out additional principles and provisions on issues of specific relevance to the Company. The AIC Code has been endorsed by the Financial Reporting Council as ensuring investment company boards fully meet their obligations to the UK Code and LR 9.8.6 of the Listing Rules. Except as disclosed within the report, the Board is of the view that throughout the year ended 31 December 2019, the Company complied with the principles and provisions of the AIC Code. Key issues affecting the Company's corporate governance responsibilities, how they are addressed by the Board and application of the AIC Code are presented below. The UK Code includes provisions relating to: the role of the chief executive; executive Directors' remuneration; and the need for an internal audit function which are not considered by the Board to be relevant to the Company, being an externally managed investment company. The Company has therefore not reported further in respect of these provisions. The Guernsey Financial Services Commission Finance Sector Code of Corporate Governance ("GFSC Code") came into force in Guernsey on 1 January 2012 and was amended in February 2016. The Company is deemed to satisfy the GFSC Code provided that it continues to conduct its governance in accordance with the requirements of the AIC Code. CHAIRMAN Appointed to the permanent position of Chairman of the Board on 22 November 2012, Stephen Smith is responsible for leading the Board in all areas, including determination of strategy, organising the Board's business and ensuring the effectiveness of the Board and individual Directors. He also endeavours to produce an open culture of debate within the Board. Prior to the Chairman's appointment, a job specification was prepared which included an assessment of the time commitment anticipated for the role.

Discussions were undertaken to ensure the Chairman was sufficiently aware of the time needed for his role and agreed to upon signature of his letter of appointment. Other significant business commitments of the Chairman were disclosed to the Company prior to appointment to the Board and were publicly disclosed in the Company's Prospectus dated 28 November 2012. Any subsequent changes have been declared. Certain of these commitments, and their subsequent changes, can be identified in his biography in Board of Directors section. The effectiveness and independence of the Chairman is evaluated on an annual basis as part of the Board's performance evaluation; the Management Engagement Committee Chairman is tasked with collating feedback and discussing with the Chairman on behalf of the rest of the Board. As per the Company's Articles, all Directors, including the Chairman, must disclose any interest in a transaction that the Board and Committees will consider. To ensure all Board decisions are independent, the said conflicted Director is not entitled to vote in respect of any arrangement connected to the interested party but may be counted in the quorum. STEPHEN SMITH | Chairman BOARD Independence and Disclosure The Board and Chairman confirm that they were selected prior to the Company's launch and were able to assume all responsibilities at an early stage, independent of the Investment Manager and Investment Adviser. The Board is composed entirely of non-executive Directors, who meet as required without the presence of the Investment Manager or service providers to scrutinise the achievement of agreed goals, objectives and monitor performance. Through the Audit Committee and the Management Engagement Committee they are able to ascertain the integrity of financial information and confirm that all financial controls and risk management systems are robust, and analyse the performance of the Investment Manager and other service providers on a regular basis. Following the annual performance evaluation, it was deemed that the Directors had been proven to challenge the Investment Manager throughout the year under review, as minuted and recorded, therefore for the purposes of assessing compliance with the AIC Code, the Board as a whole considers that each Director is independent of the Investment Manager and free from any business or other relationship that could materially interfere with the exercise of his independent judgment. If required, the Board is able to access independent professional advice. The Investment Manager is also requested to declare any potential conflicts surrounding votes, share dealing and soft commissions on an annual basis to the Board to help with the assessment of investments. Open communication between the Investment Manager and the Board is facilitated by regular Board meetings, to which the Investment Manager is invited to attend and update the Board on the current status of the Company's investments, along with ad hoc meetings as required. Coming to mutual agreement on all decisions, it was agreed that the Board had acted in the best interests of the Company to the extent that, if deemed appropriate, a Director would abstain or have his objection noted, which would be reflected within the minutes. Similar to the process outlined above for the appointment of the Chairman, a job specification was prepared for each directorship which included an assessment of the time commitment anticipated for the role to ensure each Director was aware of the time commitment needed for the role. The Directors' other significant business commitments were disclosed to the Company prior to their appointment to the Board and were publicly disclosed in the Company's Prospectus dated 28 November 2012. Any subsequent changes have been declared. Certain of these commitments can be identified in each Director's biography in Board of Directors section. Details of the skills and experience provided by each Director can also be found in their biographies, alongside identification of the role each Director currently holds in the Company. The terms and conditions of appointment for non-executive Directors are outlined in their letters of appointment and are available for inspection by any person at the Company's registered office during normal business hours and at the AGM for fifteen minutes prior to and during the meeting. The letters of appointment have recently been reviewed and amended by an external party to ensure that they are in line with current market standards. There is no executive Director function in the Company; all day-to-day functions are outsourced to external service providers. Development The Board believes that the Company's Directors should develop their skills and knowledge through participation at relevant courses. The Chairman is responsible for reviewing and discussing the training and development of each Director according to specific needs. Upon appointment, all Directors participate in discussions with the Chairman and other Directors to understand the responsibilities of the Directors, in addition to the Company's business and procedures. The Company also provides regular opportunities for the Directors to obtain a thorough understanding of the Company's business by regularly meeting members of the senior management team from the Investment Manager, Investment Adviser and other service providers, both in person and by phone. Balance of the Board and Diversity Policy It is perceived that the Board is well-balanced, with a wide array of skills, experience and knowledge that ensures it functions correctly and that no single Director may dominate the Board's decisions. Having three Directors appointed ensures that during any transition period, there are at least two Directors to provide stability. The Board's position on diversity can be seen in the Strategic Report. All Directors currently sit on all the Committees, with the exception of the Chairman, who resigned from the Audit Committee in 2018; each Director also fills one Committee chairmanship post only. Annual Performance Evaluation The Board's balance is reviewed on a regular basis as part of a performance evaluation review. Using a pre- determined template based on the AIC Code's provisions as a basis for review, the Board undertook an evaluation of its performance, and in addition, an evaluation focusing on individual commitment, performance and contribution of each Director was conducted. The Chairman then met with each Director to fully understand their views of the Company's strengths and to identify potential weaknesses. If appropriate, new members are proposed to resolve any perceived issues, or a resignation is sought. Following discussions and review of the Chairman's evaluation by the other Directors, the Management Engagement Committee Chairman reviewed the Chairman's performance. Training and development needs are identified as part of this process, thereby ensuring that all Directors are able to discharge their duties effectively. Given the Company's size and the structure of the Board, no external facilitator or independent third party was used in the performance evaluation. The need to appoint an external facilitator is reviewed by the Board on an annual basis. Re-election and Board Tenure There is currently no Nominations Committee for the Company as it is deemed that the size, composition and structure of the Company would mean the process would be inefficient and counterproductive. The Board therefore undertakes a thorough process of reviewing the skill set of the individual Directors, and proposes new, or renewal of current appointments to the Board. Each Director is required to be elected by shareholders at the AGM following his appointment by the Board. As part of the recommendations of the AIC Code, the Directors put themselves forward for annual re-election as of May 2019. In light of this, Mr John Whittle, Mr Stephen Smith and Mr Jonathan Bridel are therefore submitting themselves for re-election at the AGM on 8 June 2020. The Audit Committee Members and the Board confirm that all Directors have proven their ability to fulfil all legal responsibilities and to provide effective independent judgment on issues of strategy, performance, resources and conduct. The Board therefore has no hesitation in recommending to Shareholders that all Directors are re-elected. Appointment Process As no new Director has been appointed since the Company's launch and the Board believes there is no gap that currently needs to be filled, no appointment process has been formalised. However, the Board intends to appoint a formal search contractor to help with the appointments of the new directors. It is anticipated that this will involve identifying gaps and needs in the Board's composition, then reviewing the skill set of potential candidates. For renewal of current appointments, all Directors except the individual in question are entitled to vote at the meeting. Similarly, no new nominations have been made for the role of Chairman or Director of the Board since prior to launch. Succession Planning The Company enters its ninth year in 2021 and the Board has been mindful that a succession plan needs to be implemented. During Q4 2019, the Directors devised a Succession Planning Memo. The Memo states that a new Director will be appointed to the Board during the second half of 2020 giving them time to get up to speed prior to Mr Jonathan Bridel standing down from the Board in December 2020. A further Director will be appointed in June 2021 with Mr Stephen Smith retiring in December 2021. The same process will be repeated in 2022 with Mr John Whittle retiring from the Board in December 2022. Upon the resignation of Mr Stephen Smith from the Board, Mr John Whittle will be appointed as Chairman until his resignation in December 2022. In terms of the new appointments, the Directors believe that the current

composition of two Guernsey Directors and one Director from the United Kingdom works well in terms of satisfying the Company's requirements. The Board also intend to consider diversity when making the new appointments to the Board. The Directors wish to recruit at least two individuals with a strong financial background and some real estate knowledge with the third having a vast wealth of experience in UK and European real estate and a good understanding of property funding. At present the Directors wish to leave the succession and the tenure policy of the Chairman open until Mr Whittle's departure from the Board in 2022. BOARD AND COMMITTEES Board Matters reserved for the Board include review of the Company's overall strategy and business plans; approval of the Company's half-yearly and annual report; review and approval of any alteration to the Group's accounting policies or practices and valuation of investments; approval of any alteration to the Company's capital structure; approval of dividend policy; appointments to the Board and constitution of Board Committees; observation of relevant legislation and regulatory requirements; and performance review of key service providers. The Board also retains ultimate responsibility for Committee decisions; every Committee is required to refer to the Board, who will make the final decision. Terms of reference that contain a formal schedule of matters reserved for the Board of Directors and its duly authorised Committee for decision has been approved and can be reviewed at the Company's registered office. The meeting attendance record is displayed in the Corporate Governance statement. The Company Secretary acts as the Secretary to the Board. Audit Committee The Board has established an Audit Committee which was composed of all the independent members of the Board until 12 November 2018, when the Chairman of the Board resigned from the Committee. The Chairman of the Board, although not a member of the Committee, may still attend the meetings upon invitation by the Audit Committee Chairman. The Audit Committee, its membership and its terms of reference are kept under regular review by the Board, and it is confident all members have sufficient financial skills and experience, and competence relevant to the Company's Sector. Mr John Whittle is the Audit Committee Chairman. The Audit Committee met three times during 2019 (2018: three times); the meeting attendance record is displayed in the table below. The Company Secretary acts as the Secretary to the Audit Committee. Owing to the size and structure of the Company, there is no internal audit function. The Audit Committee has reviewed the need for an internal audit function, and perceived that the internal financial and operating control systems in place within the Company and its service providers, for example as evidenced by the Report on Controls at a Service Organisation ("SOC 1 Type 2 Report") on the internal procedures of the Administrator, give sufficient assurance that a sound system of internal control is maintained that safeguards shareholders' investment and Company assets. The Audit Committee is intended to assist the Board in discharging its responsibilities for the integrity of the Company's consolidated financial statements, as well as aiding the assessment of the Company's internal control effectiveness and objectivity of the external Auditors. Further information on the Audit Committee's responsibilities is given in the Report of the Audit Committee. Formal terms of reference for the Audit Committee are available at the registered office and on the Company's website and are reviewed on a regular basis. Management Engagement Committee The Company has established a Management Engagement Committee which comprises all the Directors, with Mr Jonathan Bridel as the Chairman of the Committee. The Management Engagement Committee's main function is to review and make recommendations on any proposed amendment to the Investment Management Agreement and keep under review the performance of the Investment Manager; and undertake an assessment of the Investment Manager's scope and responsibilities as outlined in the service agreement and prospectus on a formal basis every year. Discussions on the Investment Manager's performance are also conducted regularly throughout the year by the Board. Reviews of engagements with other service providers, such as the Administrator, to ensure all parties are operating satisfactorily are also undertaken by the Management Engagement Committee so as to ensure the safe and accurate management and administration of the Company's affairs and business and that they are competitive and reasonable for Shareholders. The Management Engagement Committee met once during 2019 (2018: once) and undertook a review of the key service providers to the Group and the Company, utilising a service provider questionnaire. No material weaknesses were identified and the recommendation to the Board was that the current arrangements were appropriate and provided good quality services and advice to the Company and the Group. Formal terms of reference for the Management Engagement Committee are available at the registered office and the Company's website and are reviewed on a regular basis. The Company Secretary acts as the secretary to the Management Engagement Committee. Board and Committee Meeting Attendance Individual attendance at Board and committee meetings is set out below: Scheduled Ad hoc Audit Management Board Board(1) Committee Engagement Committee Stephen Smith1 4 1 3 1 John Whittle 4 5 3 1 Jonathan Bridel 4 6 3 1 Total Meetings for year 4 7 3 1 (1) The ad hoc Board meetings are convened at short notice to deal with administrative matters. It is not therefore always logistically feasible, or a necessity, for the Chairman of the Board to attend such meetings. Board and Committee Meeting Attendance In addition to the scheduled quarterly and additional ad hoc meetings, the Directors and the Investment Manager have been provided with a number of telephone and face to face investment briefings by the Investment Adviser in order to keep the Directors and the Investment Manager fully apprised and up to date with the current investment status and progress. During 2018, a committee of one Director was appointed to approve dividends should a quorum of two Directors not be available. BOARD REMUNERATION As outlined in the Prospectus, Directors are paid in accordance with agreed principles aimed at focusing on long- term performance of the Company. Further information can be found in the Directors' Remuneration Report. COMPANY SECRETARY Reports and papers, containing relevant, concise and clear information, are provided to the Board and Committees in a timely manner to enable review and consideration prior to both scheduled and ad-hoc specific meetings. This ensures that Directors are capable of contributing to, and validating, the development of Company strategy and management. The regular reports also provide information that enables scrutiny of the Company's Investment Manager and other service providers' performance. When required, the Board has sought further clarification of matters with the Investment Manager and other service providers, both by means of further reports and in-depth discussions, in order to make more informed decisions for the Company. Under the direction of the Chairman, the Company Secretary facilitates the flow of information between the Board, Committees, Investment Manager and other service providers through the development of comprehensive, detailed meeting packs, agendas and other media. These are circulated to the Board and other attendees in sufficient time to review the data. Full access to the advice and services of the Company Secretary is available to the Board; in turn, the Company Secretary is responsible for advising on all governance matters through the Chairman. The Articles and schedule of matters reserved for the Board indicate the appointment and resignation of the Company Secretary is an item reserved for the full Board. A review of the performance of the Company Secretary is undertaken by the Board on a regular basis. FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS INFORMATION An explanation of the Directors' roles and responsibilities in preparing the Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 is provided in the Statement of Directors' Responsibilities. For the purposes solely of the audit of the consolidated financial statements, the Auditors have reviewed the Company's compliance with certain of the AIC Code's provisions, the UK Listing Authority's Listing Rules and other applicable rules of the Financial Conduct Authority as reported in the Independent Auditor's Report. Further information enabling shareholders to assess the Company's performance, business model and strategy can be sourced in the Chairman's Statement, the Strategic Report and the Report of the Directors. GOING CONCERN The Directors also considered it appropriate to prepare the financial statements on the going concern basis, as explained in the Basis of preparation paragraph in Note 2 of the financial statements. RISK CONTROL In addition to the earlier assessment of principal risks and uncertainties contained within the Strategic Report, the Board is required annually to review the effectiveness of the Group's key internal controls such as financial, operational and compliance controls and risk management. The controls are designed to ensure that the risk of failure to achieve business objectives is minimised, and are intended to provide reasonable assurance

against material misstatement or loss. This is not absolute assurance that all risks are eliminated. Through regular meetings of the Audit Committee, the Board seeks to maintain full and effective control over all strategic, financial, regulatory and operational issues. The Board maintains an organisational and committee structure with clearly defined lines of responsibility and delegation of authorities. RISK MANAGEMENT As part of the compilation of the risk register for the Company, appropriate consideration has been given to the relevant control processes and that risk is considered, assessed and managed as an integral part of the business. The Company's system of internal control includes inter alia the overall control exercise, procedures for the identification and evaluation of business risk, the control procedures themselves and the review of these internal controls by the Audit Committee on behalf of the Board. Each of these elements that make up the Company's system of internal financial and operating control is explained in further detail as below. (i) Control Environment The Company is ultimately dependent upon the quality and integrity of the staff and management of the Investment Manager, the Investment Adviser and its Fund Administration & Company Secretarial service provider. In each case, qualified and able individuals have been selected at all levels. The staff of both the Investment Manager and Administrator are aware of the internal controls relevant to their activities and are also collectively accountable for the operation of those controls. Appropriate segregation and delegation of duties is in place. The Audit Committee undertakes a review of the Company's internal financial and operating controls on a regular basis. The Auditors of the Company consider internal controls relevant to the Company's preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in order to design their audit procedures, but not for the purpose of expressing an audit opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls. In its role as a third-party fund administration services provider, Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited produces an annual SOC 1 Type 2 Report on the internal control procedures in place within Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited and this is subject to review by the Audit Committee and the Board. (ii) Identification and Evaluation of Business Risks Another key business risk is the performance of the Company's investments. This is managed by the Investment Manager, which undertakes regular analysis and reporting of business risks in relation to the loan portfolio, and then proposes appropriate courses of action to the Board for their review. (iii) Key Procedures In addition to the above, the Audit Committee's key procedures include a comprehensive system for reporting financial results to the Board regularly, as well as quarterly impairment reviews of loans conducted by the Board as a whole (including reports on the underlying investment performance). Although no system of internal control can provide absolute assurance against material misstatement or loss, the Company's system is designed to assist the Directors in obtaining reasonable assurance that problems are identified on a timely basis and dealt with appropriately. The Company, given its size, does not have an internal audit function. It is the view of the Board that the controls in relation to the Company's operating, accounting, compliance and IT risks performed robustly throughout the year. In addition, all have been in full compliance with the Company's policies and external regulations, including: · Investment policy, as outlined in the IPO documentation, and subsequently amended by EGMs held on 2 May 2014, 9 March 2015 and 6 May 2016; · Personal Account Dealing, as outlined in the Model Code; · Whistleblowing Policy; · Anti-Bribery Policy; · Applicable Financial Conduct Authority Regulations; · Listing Rules, and Disclosure and Transparency Rules; · Treatment and handling of confidential information; · Conflicts of interest; · Compliance policies; and · Anti-Money Laundering Regulations. There were no protected disclosures made pursuant to the Company's whistleblowing policy, or that of service providers in relation to the Company, during the year to 31 December 2019. In summary, the Board considers that the Company's existing internal financial and operating controls, coupled with the analysis of risks inherent in the business models of the Company and its subsidiaries, continue to provide appropriate tools for the Company to monitor, evaluate and mitigate its risks. ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT DIRECTIVE ("AIFMD") The AIFMD, which was implemented across the EU on 22 July 2013 with the transition period ending 22 July 2014, aims to harmonise the regulation of Alternative Investment Fund Managers ("AIFMs") and imposes obligations on managers who manage or distribute Alternative Investment Funds ("AIFs") in the EU or who market shares in such funds to EU investors. After seeking professional regulatory and legal advice, the Company was established in Guernsey such that, upon implementation of AIFMD it would be a Non-EU AIF, with Starwood European Finance Partners Limited appointed to act as the Non-EU AIFM. In accordance with AIFMD disclosure obligations, note 6 provides a summary of realised and unrealised gains and losses. The Investment Manager does not receive an additional fee, to that stated in note 22, as a result of acting as the AIFM. The Board of the Investment Manager received an aggregate fee of GBP60,000 for the year ended 31 December 2019. The marketing of shares in AIFs that are established outside the EU (such as the Company) to investors in an EU member state is prohibited unless certain conditions are met. Certain of these conditions are outside the Company's control as they are dependent on the regulators of the relevant third country (in this case Guernsey) and the relevant EU member state entering into regulatory co-operation agreements with one another. The AIFM has given written notification to the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"), pursuant to Regulation 59 of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Regulations 2013 (SI 1773/2013) (the "AIFM Regulations") of its intention to market the shares to investors in the United Kingdom in accordance with the AIFM Regulations and the rules and guidance of the FCA. The AIFM has given written notification to the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets ("AFM") pursuant to Article 1:13b section 1 and 2 of the Act on the Financial Supervision (Wet op het financieel toezicht) (the "AFS") of its intention to market the shares to investors in the Netherlands in accordance with the AFS, any rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto and the rules and guidance of the AFM. On 12 February 2016, the AIFM obtained a marketing licence in Sweden in accordance with Chapter 5, Section 10 of the Swedish Alternative Investment Fund Managers Act (Sw. lag (2013:561) om förvaltare av alternativa investeringsfonder). This enables shares in the Company to be marketed to professional investors in Sweden. Currently, the National Private Placement Regime ("NPPR") provides a mechanism to market Non-EU AIFs that are not allowed to be marketed under the AIFMD domestic marketing regimes. The Board is utilising NPPR in order to market the Company, specifically in the UK, Sweden and the Netherlands. The Board works with the Company's advisers to ensure the necessary conditions are met, and all required notices and disclosures are made under NPPR. Any regulatory changes arising from implementation of the AIFMD (or otherwise) that limit the Company's ability to market future issues of its shares may adversely affect the Company's ability to carry out its investment policy successfully and to achieve its investment objective, which in turn may adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations, NAV and/or the market price of the Ordinary Shares. The Board, in conjunction with the Company's advisers, will continue to monitor the development of the AIFMD and its impact on the Company. The Company will continue to use NPPR pending further consultation from the European Securities and Marketing Authority ("ESMA"). The Board has considered the disclosure obligations under Articles 22 and 23 and can confirm that the Company complies with the various organisational, operational and transparency obligations. FOREIGN ACCOUNT TAX COMPLIANCE ACT ("FATCA") AND THE OECD COMMON REPORTING STANDARDS ("CRS") FATCA became effective on 1 January 2013 and is being gradually implemented internationally. The legislation is aimed at determining the ownership of US assets in foreign accounts and improving US Tax compliance with respect to those assets. More than 90 jurisdictions, including all 34 member countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development ("OECD") and the G20 members, have committed to implement the Common Reporting Standard for automatic exchange of tax information ("CRS"). Building on the model created by FATCA, the CRS creates a global standard for the annual automatic exchange of financial account information between the relevant tax authorities. The Board in conjunction with the Company's service providers and advisers have ensured that the Company complies with FATCA and CRS's requirements to the extent relevant to the Company. SECTION 172 STATEMENT Whilst directly applicable to UK domiciled companies, the intention of the AIC Code is that the below matters set out in section 172 of the UK Companies Act, 2006 are reported. Risk Management In order to minimise the risk of failure to achieve business objectives, the

Company actively identifies, evaluates, manages and mitigates risk as well as continually evolving the approach to risk management. For further details in connection with Risk Management of the Company, please refer to the Strategic Report and the Corporate Governance Statement. Our People The Company has no employees, however, to succeed we need to manage Company's performance by bringing through talent to the Board while ensuring we operate as efficiently as possible, as demonstrated with the succession plan. For further details in connection with the succession plan, please refer to the Corporate Governance Statement. Business Relationships In order for the Company to succeed, it requires to develop and maintain long term relationships with service providers and borrowers. The Company values all of its service providers and borrowers. Community and Environment As an investment company, the Group's activities have minimal direct impact on the environment. Please refer to the Annual Report for more details in connection with the impact of the Company's operations on the community and environment. Business Conduct The Company is committed to act responsibly and ensure that the business operates in a responsible and effective manner and with high standards in order to meet its objectives. Shareholders The Board place a great deal of importance on communication with all shareholders and envisage to continuing effective dialogue with all shareholders. Please refer to section below for more details on how the Company engages with the shareholders. Throughout 2020, the Board of the Company consider, both individually and together, will continue to review and challenge how the Company can continue to act in good faith to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of its members in the decisions taken. DIALOGUE WITH SHAREHOLDERS The Directors place a great deal of importance on communication with shareholders. The Company's Chairman, Investment Manager and the Brokers, aim to meet with large shareholders at least annually, together with the Investment Adviser, and calls are undertaken on a regular basis with shareholders. The Board also receives regular reports from the Brokers on shareholder issues. Publications such as the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements and quarterly factsheets are reviewed and approved by the Board prior to circulation and are widely distributed to other parties who have an interest in the Company's performance and are available on the Company's website. All Directors are available for discussions with the shareholders, in particular the Chairman and the Audit Committee Chairman, as and when required. Should a situation arise where shareholders cast a vote of 20 per cent or more against a board recommendation the directors will consult with shareholders to understand their reasons behind this vote. The Board will publish the views received from the shareholders within six months of the shareholder meeting. CONSTRUCTIVE USE OF AGM The Notice of AGM is sent out at least 20 working days in advance of the meeting. All shareholders have the opportunity to put questions to the Board or Investment Manager, either formally at the Company's AGM, informally following the meeting, or in writing at any time during the year via the Company Secretary. The Company Secretary is also available to answer general shareholder queries at any time throughout the year. By order of the Board John Whittle | Director 6 April 2020 Report of the Audit Committee The Board is supported by the Audit Committee, which comprises of Mr John Whittle, as chairman and Mr Jonathan Bridel. The Chairman of the Board stepped down from the Committee during the year of 2018 following the release of the 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code. The Board has considered the composition of the Audit Committee and is satisfied it has sufficient recent and relevant skills and experience, in particular the Board has considered the requirements of the AIC Code that the Audit Committee should have at least one Member who has recent and relevant financial experience and that the Audit Committee as a whole has competence relevant to the sector in which the Company invests. The Board considers all of the relevant requirements to have been met. ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES The primary role and responsibilities of the Audit Committee are outlined in the Audit Committee's terms of reference, available at the registered office, including: · Monitoring the integrity of the consolidated financial statements of the Group and any formal announcements relating to the Group's financial performance, and reviewing significant financial reporting judgements contained within said statements and announcements; · Reviewing the Group's internal financial controls, and the Group's internal control and risk management systems; · Monitoring the need for an internal audit function annually; · Monitoring and reviewing the scope, independence, objectivity and effectiveness of the external Auditor, taking into consideration relevant regulatory and professional requirements; · Making recommendations to the Board in relation to the appointment, re-appointment and removal of the external Auditor and approving their remuneration and terms of engagement, which in turn can be placed before the shareholders for their approval at the AGM; · Development and implementation of the Group's policy on the provision of non-audit services by the external Auditor, as appropriate; · Reviewing the arrangements in place to enable Directors and staff of service providers to, in confidence, raise concerns about possible improprieties in matters of financial reporting or other matters insofar as they may affect the Group; · Providing advice to the Board on whether the consolidated financial statements, taken as a whole, are fair, balanced and understandable and provide the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Group's performance, business model and strategy; and · Reporting to the Board on how the Committee discharged all relevant responsibilities at each Board meeting. Financial Reporting The primary role of the Audit Committee in relation to the financial reporting is to review with the Administrator, Investment Manager and the Auditor the appropriateness of the Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, concentrating on, amongst other matters: · The quality and acceptability of accounting policies and practices; · The clarity of the disclosures and compliance with financial reporting standards and relevant financial and governance reporting requirements; · Material areas in which significant judgements have been applied or there has been discussion with the Auditor; · Whether the Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, taken as a whole, is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for the shareholders to assess the Group's performance, business model and strategy; and · Any correspondence from regulators in relation to the Group's financial reporting. To aid its review, the Audit Committee considers reports from the Administrator and Investment Manager and also reports from the Auditor on the outcomes of their half-year review and annual audit. The Audit Committee supports PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP ("PwC") in displaying the necessary professional scepticism their role requires. The Audit Committee met three times during the year under review; individual attendance of Directors is outlined in the Corporate Governance Statement. The main matters discussed at those meetings were: · Review and approval of the annual audit plan of the external Auditor; · Discussion and approval of the fee for the external audit; · Detailed review of the Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and recommendation for approval by the Board; · Review and approval of the interim review plan of the external Auditor; · Detailed review of the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and recommendation for approval by the Board; · Discussion of reports from the external Auditor following their interim review and annual audit; · Assessment of the effectiveness of the Auditor as described below; · Assessment of the independence of the external Auditor; · Review of the Group's key risks and internal controls; · Adoption of the 2019 AIC Code, FRC Guidance on Audit Committees and other regulatory guidelines. The Committee has also reviewed and considered the whistleblowing policy in place for the Administrator and other service providers, and is satisfied the relevant staff can raise concerns in confidence about possible improprieties in matters of financial reporting or other matters insofar as they may affect the Company. Annual General Meeting The Audit Committee Chairman, or other members of the Audit Committee appointed for the purpose, shall attend each AGM of the Company, prepared to respond to any shareholder questions on the Audit Committee's activities. Internal Audit The Audit Committee considers at least once a year whether or not there is a need for an internal audit function. Currently, the Audit committee does not consider there to be a need for an internal audit function, given that there are no employees in the Group and all outsourced functions are with parties / administrators who have their own internal controls and procedures. This is evidenced by the annual SOC 1 Type 2 Report provided by the Administrator, which gives sufficient assurance that a sound system of internal control is maintained at the Administrator. SIGNIFICANT ISSUES IN RELATION TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

During the year, the Audit Committee considered a number of significant risks in respect of the Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements. The Audit Committee reviewed the external audit plan at an early stage and concluded that the appropriate areas of audit risk relevant to the Group had been identified and that suitable audit procedures had been put in place to obtain reasonable assurance that the consolidated financial statements as a whole would be free of material misstatements. The table below sets out the Audit Committee's view of the key areas of risk and how they have addressed the issues. Significant Issues Actions to Address Issue Carrying amount and The Audit Committee reviews impairment/expected credit losses the investment process of the of loans advanced Investment Manager and Investment Adviser including the controls in place around deal sourcing, investment analysis, due diligence and the role of the Investment Adviser's investment committee and the Investment Manager's Board. The Audit Committee also reviews the controls in place around the effective interest loan models and is notified regularly by the Investment Manager of any changes to underlying assumptions made in the loan models. The Audit Committee receives regular updates and reports on the performance of each loan and discusses with the Investment Manager and Investment Adviser whether there are any indicators of significant increase in credit risk or impaired or defaulted loans. The Audit Committee also assesses the ECL methodology focussing on the estimation of probability of default, exposure at default and loss given default. Formal loan performance reviews and credit risk assessments are also prepared by the Investment Adviser and Investment Manager which are reviewed at each Audit Committee meeting and the Audit Committee considers whether there are any indicators that would warrant a change to the original expected credit loss assessed for each loan advanced. For all new loans advanced, the Investment Manager presents, as part of the investment recommendation process, their assessment of any expected credit loss required at inception of the loan arrangement. All existing loans advanced as at 31 December 2019 were assessed so as to ensure compliance with IFRS 9, however no expected credit losses were considered necessary based on the loan to value ratios at that time and strong security packages in place. Valuation of credit linked notes The fair value of the CLNs is ("CLNs") determined by the Investment Adviser using a valuation model. The main inputs into the valuation model for the CLNs are discount rates, market risk premium adjustments to the discount rate, probabilities of default and cash flow forecasts. The Investment Adviser also performs a full analysis of the performance of each underlying loan and with reference to other inputs such as third-party valuations of the underlying collateral. At 31 December 2019 the Group considers the fair value of the CLNs at the year-end approximates GBP21,885,611. The Audit Committee has discussed the valuation model and made appropriate enquires of the Investment Manager and Investment Adviser and considers the approach reasonable. Risk of fraud in income from Income from loans advanced is loans advanced measured in accordance with the effective interest rate method. The requirement to estimate the expected cash flows when forming an effective interest rate model is subject to significant management judgements and estimates. The Audit Committee discusses with the Investment Manager and Investment Adviser the reasons for the changes in key assumptions made in the loan models such as changes to expected drawdown or repayment dates or other amendments to expected cash flows such as changes in interbank rates on floating loans. The Audit Committee ensures that any changes made to the models are justifiable based on the latest available information. A separate income rationalisation which is prepared outside of the detailed loan models is provided to the Board on a quarterly basis as a secondary check on the revenue being recognised in the loan models. This is also reviewed by the Audit Committee and questions raised where appropriate. REVIEW OF EXTERNAL AUDIT PROCESS EFFECTIVENESS The Audit Committee communicated regularly with the Investment Manager, Investment Adviser and Administrator to obtain a good understanding of the progress and efficiency of the audit process. Similarly, feedback in relation to the efficiency of the Investment Manager, Investment Adviser and other service providers in performing their relevant roles was sought from relevant involved parties, including the audit partner and team. The external Auditor is invited to attend the Audit Committee meetings at which the semi-annual and annual consolidated financial statements are considered, also enabling the Auditor to meet and discuss any matters with the Audit Committee without the presence of the Investment Manager or the Administrator. The Chairman of the Audit Committee also ensures that an open dialogue is maintained with the audit team throughout the year. During the year, the Audit Committee reviewed the external Auditor's performance, considering a wide variety of factors including: · The quality of service, the Auditor's specialist expertise, the level of audit fee, identification and resolution of any areas of accounting judgement, and quality and timeliness of papers analysing these judgements; · Review of the audit plan presented by the Auditor, and when tabled, the

final audit findings report; · Meeting with the Auditor regularly to discuss the various papers and reports in detail, market and governance developments and the status of the ongoing audit and related services; · Furthermore, interviews of appropriate staff in the Investment Manager, Investment Adviser and Administrator to receive feedback on the effectiveness of the audit process from their perspective; and · Compilation of a checklist with which to provide a means to objectively assess the Auditor's performance. The Audit Committee is satisfied with the Auditor's effectiveness, and therefore does not consider it necessary to require the Auditor to tender for the audit work. AUDITOR'S TENURE AND OBJECTIVITY The Group has developed an audit tender policy which the Board will re-consider after five years from the appointment date of the current Auditor. The Board re-considered this during 2017 and it was deemed to still be applicable. The Group's current Auditor, PwC, have acted in this capacity since the Company's inaugural meeting on 22 November 2012. The Committee reviews the Auditor's performance on a regular basis to ensure the Group receives an optimal service and make regular enquiries to confirm the quality findings of audit work undertaken by both the firm and lead engagement partner on the audit. Subject to annual appointment by shareholder approval at the AGM, the appointment of the Auditor is formally reviewed by the Audit Committee on an annual basis. PwC follows the FRC Ethical Standards and their rotation rules require the lead audit partner to rotate every 5 years, key partners involved in an audit every 7 years and PwC's own internal policy would generally expect senior staff to have consideration given to the threats to their independence after 7 years and to be rotated after 10 years. Rotation ensures a fresh look without sacrificing institutional knowledge. Rotation of audit engagement partners, key partners involved in the audit and other staff in senior positions is reviewed on a regular basis by the lead audit engagement partner. Roland Mills is currently serving his second year of five as engagement partner. PwC regularly updates the Audit Committee on the rotation of audit partners, staff, level of fees, details of any relationships between the Auditor and the Group, and also provides overall confirmation of its independence and objectivity. There are no contractual obligations that restrict the Group's choice of Auditor. Any non-audit work would be reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Audit Committee Chairman prior to the Auditor undertaking any work, if the fees are over GBP12,500. This threshold is reviewed periodically to ensure it is set at an appropriate value. As a result of its review, the Audit Committee is satisfied that PwC remains independent of the Group, the Investment Manager and other service providers and the Audit Committee has no current plans for re-tendering for the position of auditor to the Company. The Audit Committee therefore recommends the continuing appointment of PwC by the Board. CONCLUSIONS IN RESPECT OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The production and the audit of the Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements is a comprehensive process requiring input from a number of different contributors. In order to reach a conclusion on whether the Group's consolidated financial statements are fair, balanced and understandable, as required under the AIC Code, the Board has requested that the Audit Committee advise on whether it considers that the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements fulfils these requirements. In outlining its advice, the Audit Committee has considered the following: · The comprehensive documentation that is in place outlining the controls in place for the production of the Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, including the verification processes in place to confirm the factual content; · The detailed reviews undertaken at various stages of the production process by the Investment Manager, Investment Adviser, Administrator, Auditor and the Audit Committee that are intended to ensure consistency and overall balance; · Controls enforced by the Investment Manager, Investment Adviser, Administrator and other third-party service providers to ensure complete and accurate financial records and security of the Group's assets; and · The existence and content of a satisfactory controls report that has been reviewed and reported upon by the Administrator's service Auditor to verify the effectiveness of the internal controls of the Administrator, such as the SOC 1 Type 2 Report. As a result of the work performed, the Audit Committee has concluded that it has acted in accordance with its' terms of reference and has ensured the independence and objectivity of the external Auditor. It has reported to the Board that the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2019, taken as a whole, is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Group's performance, business model and strategy. The Board's conclusions in this respect are set out in the Statement of Directors' Responsibilities. The Audit Committee has recommended to the Board that the external auditor is re-appointed. John Whittle | Audit Committee Chairman 6 April 2020 Statement of Directors' Responsibilities The Directors are responsible for preparing consolidated financial statements for each financial year which give a true and fair view, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, of the state of affairs of the Company and of the profit or loss of the Company for that year. Company law requires the Directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union ("IFRS"). In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the Directors are required to: · Select suitable accounting policies and apply them consistently; · Make judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; · State whether applicable accounting standards have been followed, subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the consolidated financial statements; and · Prepare the consolidated financial statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Company will continue in business. The maintenance and integrity of the Company's website is the responsibility of the Directors; the work conducted by the Auditor does not involve consideration of the maintenance and integrity of the website and, accordingly, the Auditor accept no responsibility for any changes that may have occurred to the consolidated financial statements since they are initially presented on the website. Legislation in Guernsey governing the preparation and dissemination of the consolidated financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions. The Directors are responsible for keeping proper accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Company's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company and the Group and enable them to ensure that the consolidated financial statements comply with the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and the Group and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities. Each of the Directors confirms that, to the best of their knowledge: · They have complied with the above requirements in preparing the consolidated financial statements; · There is no relevant audit information of which the Company's Auditor is unaware; · All Directors have taken the necessary steps that they ought to have taken to make themselves aware of any relevant audit information and to establish that the Auditor is aware of said information; · The consolidated financial statements, prepared in accordance with the applicable set of accounting standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company and Group; and · The Chairman's Statement, Strategic Report, Investment Manager's Report, Report of the Directors and Corporate Governance Statement include a fair review of the development and the position of the Company and the Group, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that they face. The UK Code, as adopted through the AIC Code by the Company, also requires Directors to ensure that the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements are fair, balanced and understandable. In order to reach a conclusion on this matter, the Board has requested that the Audit Committee advise on whether it considers that the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements fulfil these requirements. The process by which the Committee has reached these conclusions is set out in the report of the Audit Committee. Furthermore, the Board believes that the disclosures set out Financial Highlights, Chairman's Statement, Strategic Report and Investment Manager's Report in the Annual Report provide the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Company's performance, business model and strategy. Having taken into account all the matters considered by the Board and brought to the attention of the Board during the year ended 31 December 2019, as outlined in the Chairman Statement, Investment Manager's Report, Corporate Governance Statement, Strategic Report and the Report of the Audit Committee, the Board has concluded that the Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, taken

For Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Stephen Smith | Chairman 6 April 2020 Financial Statements Independent Auditor's Report to the Members of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Report on the audit of the consolidated financial statements OUR OPINION In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "company") and its subsidiaries (together "the group") as at 31 December 2019, and of their consolidated financial performance and their consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and have been properly prepared in accordance with the requirements of The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008. WHAT WE HAVE AUDITED The group's consolidated financial statements comprise: · the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2019; · the consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the year then ended; · the consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year then ended; · the consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended; and · the notes to the consolidated financial statements, which include a description of the significant accounting policies. BASIS FOR OPINION We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing ("ISAs"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. INDEPENDENCE We are independent of the group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the group, as required by the Crown Dependencies' Audit Rules and Guidance, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We are also independent in accordance with SEC Independence Rules. OUR AUDIT APPROACH Overview MATERIALITY · Overall group materiality was GBP8.5 million which represents 2% of consolidated net assets. AUDIT SCOPE · The company is based in Guernsey, has subsidiaries located in Guernsey and Luxembourg; and engages Starwood European Finance Partners Limited (the "Investment Manager") to manage its assets. The consolidated financial statements are a consolidation of the company and all of the subsidiaries. · We conducted our audit of the consolidated financial statements from information provided by Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited (the "Administrator") and its related group entities to whom the board of directors (the "Board") has delegated the provision of certain functions. We also had significant interaction with Starwood Capital Europe Advisers, LLP (the "Investment Adviser") in completing aspects of our overall audit work. · We conducted our audit work in Guernsey and we tailored the scope of our audit taking into account the types of investments within the group, the involvement of the third parties referred to above, and the industry in which the group operates. · We performed an audit of the complete financial information of the Guernsey and Luxembourg components of the group. · The components of the group where we performed full scope audit procedures accounted for 100% of consolidated net assets and operating profit for the year. KEY AUDIT MATTERS · Carrying amount and impairment/expected credit losses of loans advanced · Valuation of credit linked notes · Risk of fraud in income from loans advanced · Management's consideration of the potential impact of COVID-19 AUDIT SCOPE As part of designing our audit, we determined materiality and assessed the risks of material misstatement in the consolidated financial statements. In particular, we considered where the directors made subjective judgements; for example, in respect of significant accounting estimates that involved making assumptions and considering future events that are inherently uncertain. As in all of our audits, we also addressed the risk of management override of internal controls, including among other matters, consideration of whether there was evidence of bias that represented a risk of material misstatement due to fraud. We tailored the scope of our audit in order to perform sufficient work to enable us to provide an opinion on the consolidated financial statements as a whole, taking into account the structure of the group, the accounting processes and controls, and the industry in which the group operates. The company is based in Guernsey with two subsidiaries located in Guernsey and three underlying subsidiaries located in Luxembourg. The consolidated financial statements are a consolidation of the company and all of the subsidiaries. Scoping was performed at the group level, irrespective of whether the underlying transactions took place within the company or within the subsidiaries. The group audit was led, directed and controlled by PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP and all audit work for material items within the consolidated financial statements was performed in Guernsey by PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP. The transactions relating to the company and the subsidiaries are maintained by the Administrator and its related group entities and therefore we were not required to engage with component auditors from another PwC global network firm operating under our instruction. Our testing was therefore performed on a consolidated basis using thresholds which are determined with reference to the overall group materiality and the risks of material misstatement identified. As noted in the overview, the components of the group for which we performed full scope audit procedures accounted for 100% of consolidated net assets and operating profit for the year. MATERIALITY The scope of our audit was influenced by our application of materiality. An audit is designed to obtain reasonable assurance whether the consolidated financial statements are free from material misstatement. Misstatements may arise due to fraud or error. They are considered material if individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the consolidated financial statements. Based on our professional judgement, we determined certain quantitative thresholds for materiality, including the overall group materiality for the consolidated financial statements as a whole as set out in the table below. These, together with qualitative considerations, helped us to determine the scope of our audit and the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures and to evaluate the effect of misstatements, both individually and in aggregate on the consolidated financial statements as a whole. Overall group materiality GBP8.5 million (2018: GBP7.7 million) How we determined it 2.0% of consolidated net assets Rationale for the materiality We believe consolidated net benchmark assets to be the appropriate basis for determining materiality since this is a key consideration for investors when assessing financial performance. It is also a generally accepted measure used for companies in this industry. We agreed with the Audit Committee that we would report to them misstatements identified during our audit above GBP0.4 million, as well as misstatements below that amount that, in our view, warranted reporting for qualitative reasons. KEY AUDIT MATTERS Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Key audit matter How our audit addressed the Key audit matter Carrying amount and We evaluated management's impairment/expected credit losses processes and assumptions of loans advanced used to measure the loans at amortised cost and used to determine the level of impairment (if any) required Loans advanced at the year-end of on the loans advanced, GBP390.6 million (note 10) are either at inception, or on measured at amortised cost and an ongoing basis, using the comprise of both fixed and floating expected credit loss model. rate loans. Loans advanced make up Our procedures included: a significant part of the consolidated statement of financial position and due to the nature of these transactions, their ongoing recoverability and impairment is subject to judgement and estimation, including the calculation of expected credit · Detailed testing over losses ("ECL"). the effective interest models used by management to value the loans at

