

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German industrial production grew unexpectedly in February, data from Destatis revealed Tuesday.



Industrial production grew 0.3 percent month-on-month in February, confounding expectations for a decline of 0.9 percent. Nonetheless, the pace of growth eased from January's 3.2 percent rise.



Destatis said the coronavirus pandemic did not yet have any notable impact on the production in industry in Germany.



On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 1.2 percent after falling 0.9 percent in January.



Excluding energy and construction, industrial production was up 0.4 percent in February. Energy production advanced 2.7 percent, while construction output decreased 1.0 percent.



