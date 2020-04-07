Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 625 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W6ST ISIN: BMG067231032 Ticker-Symbol: A07 
Stuttgart
07.04.20
09:47 Uhr
1,777 Euro
-0,054
-2,95 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.04.2020 | 08:41
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Changes to Management

Bermuda, 7th April 2020. Avance Gas Holding Ltd ("Avance Gas" or the "Company") announces that Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen will step down as CEO of the Company, with effect from April 14th 2020. Our CFO, Peder C. G. Simonsen, will serve as interim CEO until a permanent successor is appointed.

The Board would like to thank Mr Andersen for his significant contribution to the Company.

For further queries, please contact:

Peder C. G. Simonsen, Tel: +47 22 00 48 15

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

AVANCE GAS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)