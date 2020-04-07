

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate rose in March, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate increased to a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in March from 2.6 percent in February. This was in line with economists' expectations.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate rose to 2.9 percent in March from 2.5 percent in the preceding month.



In March, the number of unemployed persons increased by 23,283 from the previous month to 135,624.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, increased to 2.8 percent in March from 2.3 percent in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX