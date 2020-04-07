Anzeige
PR Newswire
07.04.2020 | 08:57
55 Leser
Invitation to Stora Enso's Q1 Results Webcast on 21 April 2020

STORA ENSO OYJ INVESTOR NEWS 7 April 2020 at 9.00 EEST

HELSINKI, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso will publish its Interim Report January-March 2020 on Tuesday 21 April 2020 at approximately 08.30 Finnish time (07.30 CEST). The following event will take place later that day:

Webcast and conference call for analysts, investors and media at 15.00 EEST

The webcast and conference call for analysts, investors and media will take place at 15.00 EEST (14.00 CEST, 13.00 UK time, 08.00 EST). It will be hosted by President and CEO Annica Bresky, CFO Seppo Parvi, and SVP, Head of Investor Relations Ulla Paajanen, and may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/477ufvo3.

Those analysts and investors who wish to ask questions should join the conference call (details below). All participants can follow the presentation over the webcast.

Media representatives who wish to ask questions after the Interim Report is published, may contact Carl Norell, press officer at Stora Enso at +46 72 2410349.

The link to the webcast will be also available on the Stora Enso website: storaenso.com/investors

Dial-in details for the analyst and investor conference call

Live event at 15.00 EEST


UK

+44 (0)2071 928 000

Finland

+358 (0)9 4245 0806

Sweden

+46 (0)8 5069 2180

USA

+1 631 510 7495

Confirmation Code:

7864996

Replay Dial-In #:


UK/International

+44 (0)3333 009 785

Access Code:

7864996

The conference call replay will be available until Tuesday 28 April 2020. The webcast will be archived on storaenso.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.

Investor enquiries:
Ulla Paajanen
SVP, Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 40 763 8767

Media enquiries:
Carl Norell
Press officer
tel. +46 72 2 410 349

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 26 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2019 were EUR 10.1 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

STORA ENSO OYJ

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/invitation-to-stora-enso-s-q1-results-webcast-on-21-april-2020,c3082962

