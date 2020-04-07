Compact DCI solution also features ADVA's OpenFabric OTN cross-connect and ALM fiber monitoring technology

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Bank Otkritie has deployed its FSP 3000 to enable 32Gbit/s Fibre Channel as well as 40 and 100Gbit/s Ethernet services. One of Russia's largest commercial financial companies, Bank Otkritie is the first bank in the country to leverage Gen 6 Fibre Channel technology. Featuring the ADVA OpenFabric OTN cross-connect for enhanced availability, the data center interconnect (DCI) solution delivers a new level of capacity and reliability. Comprehensive, in-service assurance and rapid failure detection capabilities are provided by the ADVA ALM fiber monitoring system. ADVA's Select partner, the IT solution specialist Zettaline, also played a key role in facilitating the project.

"As one of Russia's leading banks, it's vital that we provide our customers with continuous access to their mission-critical financial data. That's why the ADVA FSP 3000 combined with OpenFabric and ALM assurance technology is the ideal tool. It ensures comprehensive monitoring and testing for the highest network availability and service reliability," said Andrey Ivashenko, VP and CIO, Bank Otkritie. "By supporting 32Gbit/s Fibre Channel, this new solution has taken our storage data transport to the next stage. And, with the ADVA FSP 3000 OpenFabric aggregating lower-speed services onto high-speed wavelengths, we have the power to efficiently provide the data rates that our individual customers require."

Built on the ADVA FSP 3000, a uniquely compact and efficient optical transport solution, Bank Otkritie's new DCI network saves significantly on opex. The infrastructure delivers high-capacity Ethernet and Fibre Channel connectivity while consuming extremely low levels of power, helping Bank Otkritie to hit ambitious energy targets even as traffic continues to grow. Featuring ADVA's OpenFabric OTN cross-connect, the new solution also offers ultimate flexibility, enabling services to be turned up remotely and easily. What's more, the scalable modular design of the platform protects Bank Otkritie's investment and empowers the company to plan for further expansion.

"Bank Otkritie's new network provides a significant boost in terms of capacity and efficiency. With our FSP 3000 technology, it supports the most advanced low-latency Fibre Channel services, enabling the bank to maximize the performance of flash-enhanced storage in its data centers," commented Andreas Jelinek, senior director, sales, Eastern Europe, Russia and CIS, ADVA. "Robustness and reliability were key to this project. That's why Bank Otkritie also selected our ALM solution. Specifically engineered to be a simple plug-and-play fiber assurance device, it provides continuous monitoring, enabling operators to know immediately if and where issues arise. This real-time data is key to supervising and assuring dark fiber services. And, in the event of any fiber issues, our FSP 3000 OpenFabric automatically discovers new paths, enhancing availability and quality of service."

