Industrial production increased 5.4 percent year-on-year in February, following a 0.3 percent rise in January.



Manufacturing output rose 0.6 percent annually in February.



Production in electricity, gas and steam grew 8.0 percent, while mining and quarrying output declined 7.5 percent.



Among the main industrial groupings, production of energy goods grew 9.5 percent in February and capital goods gained 5.0 percent.



Production of intermediate goods rose 4.2 percent, while consumer goods output fell 0.7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production increased 2.6 percent in February, after a 2.2 percent decline in the preceding month.



Manufacturing output decreased 0.5 percent in February, after a 0.4 percent rise in the prior month. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent rise.



