EXCHANGE NOTICE, APRIL 7, 2020 SHARES ORION OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 79,971 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with the old B-shares of Orion Oyj as of April 8, 2020. Identifiers of Orion Oyj's share: Trading code: ORNAV ISIN code: FI0009014369 Orderbook id: 35362 Number of shares: 36,027,269 Trading code: ORNBV ISIN code: FI0009014377 Orderbook id: 35363 Number of shares: 105,230,559 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260