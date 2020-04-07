The following information is based on the press release from Tele2 AB (Tele2) published on April 7, 2020 and may be subject to change. The board of Tele2 has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 11, 2020, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 3.50 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 2.75 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is May 12, 2020. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Tele2 (TEL2B; TEL2A). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=768319