

Finland's merchandise trade deficit widened in February, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit increased to EUR 770 million in February from EUR 120 million in the same month last year. In January, the trade deficit was EUR 300 million.



In February, exports dropped 15.2 percent year-on-year and imports fell 2.5 percent.



Exports to the EU countries decreased 14.6 percent and imports from EU countries fell 1.9 percent. Shipments to countries outside the EU dropped 15.8 percent and imports from them declined 3.3 percent.



For the January-February period, trade deficit widened to EUR 1.1 billion from EUR 395 million a year ago. Exports declined 16.2 percent and imports decreased 2.9 percent.



