Maintains ninety-nine percent of antibacterial function and eliminates the offensive smell even if seventy-two hours have been passed after spraying

Removes 99.99 percent of Influenza A virus that is the same RNA virus family as COVID-19

Maintains the antibacterial functions of mask and filter by spraying on KF94 mask

Passed skin irritation test that can be used for clothing and textile products as well as doorknobs, hand straps on the metro, elevator buttons

GN COS launched GN MEDI 99.9% antibacterial spray which is an eco-friendly and odorless product containing harmless minerals for sterilization and disinfection.

The antibacterial spray received IR52 Jang Young-shil Awards hosted by MSIT, thanks to its world's first 'coating technique with antibacterial mineral'.

GN MEDI 99.9% antibacterial spray eliminates 99.9 percent of pneumococcus, colon bacillus, and staphylococcus aureus. And Korea Testing Research Institute checked that it sterilized 99.99 percent of Influenza A virus that is the same RNA virus family as COVID-19.

Nationally Authorized Testing- Inspection and Research Institute, KOTITI checked that the masks' filters worked fine after spraying the antibacterial spray on KF94 masks. They checked filters' functions under criteria, passing the amount of paraffin oil per minute following the test method of KF masks. It was widely known that KF94 masks usually prevent ninety-four percent.

When KOTITI tested pneumococcus after seventy-two hours from spraying the antibacterial spray on the mask, the mask had maintained 99.9 percent of excellent antibacterial function. The spray also eliminates the offensive smell.

Boram Jung, a marketing team official of GN COS said, "GN MEDI 99.9% antibacterial spray maintains the antibacterial effect for a long time compared to highly volatile ethanol and has an excellent safety unlike chlorine-releasing products causing cancers. Now you can use our spray that passed the skin irritation test for clothing and textile products as well as doorknobs, hand straps on the metro, and elevator buttons."

The antibacterial spray is also used for sterilization, disinfection, and deodorization and acknowledged by KATRI that they fit for a stability standard of risk-concerned products. The product also received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in March.

