

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's wholesale prices declined for the second month in a row in March, data from Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.



The wholesale price index declined 4.7 percent year-on-year in March, following a 1.2 percent fall in February.



Prices for other petroleum products declined 30.9 percent annually in March and those of waste and residual materials and iron and steel decreased by fell 18.1 percent and 7.0 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, the wholesale prices decreased 3.2 percent in March, following a 1.2 percent rise in the prior month.



