The "2020 France Respiratory Disease Testing Market: Shares and Segment Forecasts Adenovirus, Coronavirus, Influenza, Legionella, Mononucleosis, Mycoplasma, Pneumonia, RSV, Tuberculosis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 282-page report presents detailed analysis of the French Respiratory Diseases market, including sales forecasts and supplier shares for Adenovirus, Coronavirus, Influenza, Legionella, Mononucleosis, Mycoplasma, Pneumonia, RSV and Tuberculosis. The report provides test volume and sales projections for Hospitals and Commercial/Private Labs.
In addition to market share and sales forecasts, the report:
- Examines market applications of Molecular Diagnostics, Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunoassays, IT and other emerging technologies;
- Reviews features and operating characteristics of major analyzers used for microbiology testing;
- Profiles key suppliers and potential market entrants developing innovative technologies and products; and
- Analyzes emerging opportunities, alternative market penetration strategies, market entry barriers/risks, and strategic planning issues.
Methodology
The report is based on a combination of primary and secondary information sources, including interviews with laboratory directors, and executives of leading diagnostics companies and start-up firms developing innovative products.
In addition to primary sources of information, a comprehensive review of the most recent technical and business publications, manufacturer product and financial literature, as well as proprietary data files was conducted.
