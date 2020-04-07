Anzeige
07.04.2020
Invitation to Presentation of Enea's Interim Report January-March 2020

STOCKHOLM, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea is pleased to invite press, institutional investors and financial analysts to a press and analyst meeting where President and CEO Jan Häglund and CFO Björn Westberg present the Interim Report January-March 2020.

The presentation is held in English.

Date: Tuesday April 28, 2020 at 8:30 am CET.

The report is published at 7:20 am CET the same day.

Link to Audiocast with telephone conference: https://financialhearings.com/event/12423

The full report, presentation and link to the audiocast will be available on www.enea.com.

About Enea

Enea is a world-leading supplier of innovative software components for telecommunications and cybersecurity. Focus areas are cloud-native, 5G-ready products for mobile core, network virtualization, and traffic intelligence. More than 3 billion people rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives. Enea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information: www.enea.com

Enea, Enea OSE, Netbricks, Polyhedra, Zealcore, Enea Element, Enea Optima, Enea LINX, Enea Accelerator, Enea dSPEED Platform and COSNOS are registered trademarks of Enea AB and its subsidiaries. Enea OSEck, Enea OSE Epsilon, Enea Optima Log Analyzer, Enea Black Box Recorder, Polyhedra Lite, Enea System Manager, Enea ElementCenter NMS, Enea On-device Management and Embedded for LeadersTM are unregistered trademarks of Enea AB or its subsidiaries. Any other company, product or service names mentioned above are the registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owner. © Enea AB 2020

For more information contact:
Jan Häglund
President and CEO
E-mail: jan.haglund@enea.com

Lotta Trulsson
Executive Assistant
Phone: +46-8-507-140-00
E-mail: lotta.trulsson@enea.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/enea-ab/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-enea-s-interim-report-january-march-2020,c3083224

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1006/3083224/1225910.pdf

Release

