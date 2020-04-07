Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 625 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PD8K ISIN: CA6900221087 Ticker-Symbol: MRG1 
Tradegate
06.04.20
11:21 Uhr
0,086 Euro
+0,001
+0,94 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OUTCROP GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OUTCROP GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,084
0,103
12:56
0,084
0,093
12:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OUTCROP GOLD
OUTCROP GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OUTCROP GOLD CORP0,086+0,94 %