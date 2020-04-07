

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production grew at a softer pace in February, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 1.7 percent year-on-year in February, after a 2.8 percent increase in January. In December, production grew 5.3 fell 3.6 percent.



On a non-adjusted basis, industrial production increased 4.1 percent annually in February, following a 2.4 percent rise in the preceding month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 0.2 percent in February, after a 4.6 percent increase in the prior month.



