SimScale today announced platform enhancements to enable compliance with the Wind Microclimate Guidelines for Developments in the City of London. The features allow urban engineers who are planning new development proposals within London to meet the required guidelines with minimal time investment and reach optimal designs through iterative design and testing.

Wind velocity streamlines from southwest (SE) direction showing downdraft effect against The Shard facade (The highest skyscraper in London) (Source: SimScale simulation using AccuCities CAD model).

Published in August 2019, the guidelines describe the required studies to assess a planned structure's impact on the comfort and safety of nearby pedestrians and cyclists. Within the guidelines, computational fluid dynamics (CFD) is among the recommended approaches for buildings 25 meters or higher and is a requirement for buildings 50 meters or higher. Further, the guidelines encourage developers to address wind impact early in the design process and require that multiple scenarios are studied.

Urban designers, architects, and engineers using SimScale can now:

Directly use the exact wind statistics data as defined in the guidelines

Run wind analyses for 36 wind directions

Assess pedestrian wind comfort and safety according to the London LDDC criteria on an annual, seasonal, and also worst-case scenario

Analyze the transient wind flow patterns around the buildings using streamlines, velocity vectors and much more.

"SimScale's workflow makes it possible for engineers to comply with the CFD requirements of the Wind Microclimate Guidelines for Developments in the City of London quickly and easily," said Richard Szöke-Schuller, product manager at SimScale. "Developers are guided by SimScale's workflow to enter parameters and perform needed calculations. Because SimScale is cloud-based, multiple simulation scenarios can be run in parallel. All of this not only saves time, but allows for design validation to happen early and iteratively."

