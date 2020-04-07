Sensitive Toothpaste Market Size Worth $1.5 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 5.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sensitive toothpaste market size is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rapidly growing demand for organic and natural oral care products for teeth sensitivity is driving the growth of the market.

Unhealthy lifestyle habits are the major causes of tooth sensitivity such as aggressively brushing of teeth with hard bristled brush. Food like citrus fruits, hot and cold food, sugary food, sticky food such as caramel and toffee can lead to the teeth sensitivity. In addition, some people under stress make unhealthy life style choices such as smoking, consumption of alcohol, and sugary food can increase sensitivity and oral diseases like cancer, gum diseases, and tooth decay. Unhealthy lifestyle habits and their side effects will drive the market for sensitive toothpaste. However, low awareness about technological innovation about oral care may hinder market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The rapid relief segment is expected to exhibit highest CAGR of 7.2% as it relieves sensitivity pain in just 60 seconds coupled with benefits including cavity protection and breath freshening

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment accounted for largest market share of 66.4% in 2019 owing to availability of wide range of products

Online distribution channel is projected to witness fastest CAGR of 7.1% due to growing penetration of e-commerce sites and several offers available on online platforms across the globe

Asia Pacific dominated the industry in 2019 and is likely to witness fastest growth over the forecast period owing to several initiatives taken by government for oral care awareness

The market is highly dominated with few players accounting for a significant market share, whereas wide distribution network and brand value help these players to sustain in the competitive market.

Nonetheless, the manufacturers are launching sensitive toothpastes offering multiple benefits such as repair and protection, deep clean, whitening, herbal multi care, and fresh mint. Increasing adoption of whitening toothpastes is high due to multiple benefits. Such toothpastes brighten the teeth by removing the stains and provide protection from harmful effect of dietary acid erosion. Therefore, by implementing innovative marketing strategies, major vendors are driving the market for sensitive toothpaste.

Asia Pacific held largest market share in 2019 owing to several initiatives taken by government for the development of oral health care. According to WHO, more than 34% people of India are suffering from oral sensitivity problem. Therefore, GSK brand Sensodyne has decided to focus on oral care with the help of largest media agency from the GroupM stable. Growing awareness about oral hygiene and natural care products is driving the growth of the market.

Middle East and Africa is expected to witness the highest CAGR due to rising teeth decay problem among children in this region. Further, growing urbanization, rising disposable income, and focus towards organic personal care products comprising oral care products in the countries such as Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE will drive the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global sensitive toothpaste market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Sensitive Toothpaste Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Whitening



Rapid Relief



Others

Sensitive Toothpaste Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets



Convenience Stores



Pharmacies and Drug Stores



Online

Sensitive Toothpaste Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

