

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's industrial production decreased in February after rising in the previous month, data from Statistics Sweden reported on Tuesday.



Industrial production fell 0.2 percent year-on-year in February, reversing a 0.3 percent rise in January. In December, output declined 2.7 percent.



Construction output declined 7.9 percent annually in February, while services output rose 2.2 percent.



On month-on-month basis, industrial production fell 0.4 percent in February, after a 2.2 percent rise in the prior month.



The overall private sector output rose 0.6 percent on year in February and fell 0.3 percent from previous month.



Separate data from the statistical office said industrial orders grew 5.9 percent annually in February.



Orders received from domestic market increased 1.4 percent in February, while foreign markets rose 9.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial orders rose 1.2 percent in February.



