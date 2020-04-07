

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks followed global peers higher on Tuesday as the coronavirus pandemic appeared to be slowing down in the worst-hit countries.



In the U.K., the total number of coronavirus cases soared to 51,608, while the death toll reached 5,373.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taken to intensive care after his condition deteriorated at the hospital.



Downing Street said that Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will serve as a replacement for Johnson 'where necessary.'



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 126 points, or 2.24 percent, at 5,707 after gaining 3.1 percent on Monday.



Shares in WH Smith surged nearly 5 percent. The retailer has raised 165.9 million pounds ($203.5 million) via a share placing in a bid to strengthen its balance sheet and liquidity position.



Workspace Group jumped 7 percent. The real estate investment trust said it expects trading profit for the year to March 31 to be in line with market expectations.



Cineworld Group, the world's second largest cinema chain, jumped as much as 40 percent after outlining its plans to survive the coronavirus outbreak.



HomeServe surged 8.4 percent. The home emergency repairs and improvements business expects adjusted profit before tax for the financial year ended 31 March 2020 to be ahead of consensus expectations at 181 million pounds.



The company has decided not to furlough or make redundant any staff in the course of the Covid-19 lockdowns.



In economic releases, U.K. house prices remained unchanged in March after rising for four straight months, data from the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed.



House prices were flat month-on-month after rising 0.2 percent in February. Economists had forecast a 0.1 percent rise.



On a yearly basis, house prices advanced 3 percent in the first quarter following a 2.8 percent increase in three months to February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX