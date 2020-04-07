Datacenter.com Announces the Coming Departure of Jochem Steman, CEO

- The foundations of the digital economy is a reliable, well run, and secure data center

- Datacenter.com delivers these traits at the highest level something which CEO Jochem Steman made a focus with his time at the company

- He recently gave notice he is moving on to explore other challenges

AMSTERDAM, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datacenter.com, the international carrier-neutral data center-as-a-service company, announced today that Jochem Steman, has notified the Company that, after four years at Datacenter.com, he has decided to step down as Chief Executive Officer and leave the company in the coming months. Steman has become well known both in the company and in the industry for his dynamic and forward thinking leadership style that has proven to produce black and white results.

Steman, who joined in 2016, has played a key role in design and execution since the foundation of Datacenter.com. He shaped and built the DNA of the Datacenter.com organization. No successor has yet been appointed for Steman.

"It has been a tremendous privilege to serve as the CEO of Datacenter.com," commented Steman about his time with the company. "I've been with Datacenter.com since the company was founded and I have hugely enjoyed my time at Datacenter.com and found the work extremely fulfilling and rewarding. I am incredibly proud of the market position we have secured and maintained in a highly competitive landscape. Something which would been next to impossible to achieve without such a talented team working together."

Steman continued, "That said, I do believe it is now time to move on to the next stage of my career, to continue pursuing new challenges. I am confident that I am leaving the company both financially and operationally strong at an extremely exciting time in its development and with a very bright future ahead. I am very confident that Datacenter.com will continue to deliver value for her shareholders and customers alike, while continuing to build momentum."

Steman was one of the founders of the company in 2016. Since then he has played a key role in the design and execution of all aspects of Datacenter.com, crafting the DNA of the organization. No successor has yet been appointed for Steman, who leaves quite large boots to fill.

Datacenter.com's high-end data centers are located at key internet junctures throughout the world, providing fast access to telecom providers as well various internet services that value "low latency" connections. It offers customers high capacity colocation based on their power consumption. Its services are custom-made to meet client critical IT infrastructure needs both today and into the future.

There's no word yet where Steman plans to next apply his remarkable set of skills and experience.

About Datacenter.com

Datacenter.com is motivated by the belief that all companies seeking data center and colocation offerings should have access to greater efficiency and flexibility at a reasonable price. With our state-of-the-art data center services, we meet the market's growing need for energy-efficient, highly interconnected and modular colocation facilities, in which organizations can flexibly and securely host their critical IT infrastructure while cloud computing needs are addressed. Datacenter.com's customized, reliable and innovative data center solutions are accompanied by the company's best-in-class customer support. Datacenter.com is a proud member of the European Data Centre Association (EUDCA). To learn more about Datacenter.com, visit https://datacenter.com or follow Twitter @datacenter_com or Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/datacenter.com

Contact information:

Datacenter.com Netherlands B.V.

Keienbergweg 22

1101 GB Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Press@datacenter.com

Phone: +31-(0)-20-2384-200