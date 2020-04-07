Nozomi Networks and Deloitte Partner to Deliver IT, OT and IoT Security Services in EMEA

Relationship adds Nozomi Networks industrial strength OT and IoT visibility and threat detection capabilities to Deloitte's portfolio of cyber risk solutions, including a Nozomi Networks managed security service across Deloitte's Cyber Intelligence Centers in EMEA

SAN FRANCISCO, April 07, 2020, the leader in OT and IoT security, today announced a partnership to address growing EMEA demand for managed security services and solutions designed to holistically address IT, OT and IoT cybersecurity requirements. Deloitte will offer Nozomi Networks' advanced solutions for OT and IoT visibility, operations monitoring, and threat detection to customers in EMEA.



"With this partnership, our customers immediately gain access to OT and IoT network monitoring and threat detection that is fully supported by Deloitte's cyber risk services," said Nicola Esposito, Risk Advisory Partner at Deloitte Spain. "By partnering with Nozomi Networks, we are delivering complete IT, OT and IoT expertise and a superior solution for our most demanding clients. With more than 25 Deloitte engineers now trained and certified on Nozomi Networks technology, we are equipped to support custom deployments for our clients. Additionally, customers have the option to leverage Nozomi Networks solutions as part of a full suite of IT, OT and IoT security services now available through Deloitte's Cyber Intelligence Centers in EMEA."

"We are excited to team with Deloitte to help more organizations meet their requirements for critical OT cybersecurity solutions that integrate effectively with IT and IoT," said Nozomi Networks CEO Edgard Capdevielle. "This partnership accelerates our joint efforts in EMEA to help protect business critical infrastructure."

Recognized as the market leader in OT and IoT security in the latest Frost & Sullivan Radar report , Nozomi Networks is valued for superior operational visibility, advanced OT and IoT threat detection and strength across EMEA deployments. Nozomi Networks solutions support more than 2.6 million devices in more than 2,250 installations spanning energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities and critical infrastructure. Nozomi Networks products span IT, OT and IoT to automate the hard work of inventorying, visualizing and monitoring industrial control networks through the innovative use of artificial intelligence. Use cases stretch beyond cybersecurity, and include trouble shooting, asset management and predictive maintenance.

In an increasingly digital world, cyber brings new opportunities and threats. Deloitte's Cyber Risk services help clients address those threats to build smarter, faster, more connected futures. As a leader in cyber strategy consulting and cyber intelligence in EMEA, Deloitte offers a fully customizable suite of cyber solutions and managed services. With a commitment to technological innovation and broad industry expertise, Deloitte's global network provides insight and experience to face any scenario.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limitedto learn more.

Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services. Our global network of member firms and related entities in more than 150 countries and territories

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks is the leader in OT and IoT security and visibility. We accelerate digital transformation by unifying cybersecurity visibility for the largest critical infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, building automation and other OT sites around the world. Our innovation and research make it possible to tackle escalating cyber risks through exceptional network visibility, threat detection and operational insight.

www.nozominetworks.com

Press Contacts:

Luis Hernández

lhernandezmedrano@deloitte.es - +34 669356720