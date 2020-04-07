

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Commerce, California-based Joybird is recalling Blythe dressers citing tip-over and entrapment risks for children, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.



The recall involves around 100 units of Blythe dressers manufactured in Mexico. They were sold online at Joybird.com from October 2017 through July 2019 for about $1,700.



The affected dressers are made of plywood with a painted white finish exterior. It has nine brown-colored, veneer-faced plywood drawers with round knobs that are finished with a low-gloss lacquer.



Stickers on the back of each recalled dresser state 'Stitch Industries, Inc.' the month and year of manufacture.



According to the agency, the recalled dressers are unstable if not anchored to the wall. This holds tip-over and entrapment hazards that may result in death or serious injuries to children. However, no reports of incidents or injuries have been reported till date.



It was reported that the dressers do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard.



Consumers are urged to contact Joybird for a free in-home repair to the dresser's legs, or a free pick-up of the dresser for a full refund.



In similar incidents, citing tip-over and entrapment hazards, Swedish furniture giant Ikea in early March had recalled about 970,000 units of KULLEN 3-drawer chests in the United States and Canada. Homestar also called back about 33,300 units of Finch three-drawer dressers.



Home Depot in late February had called back about 200 units of 4-Drawer Whitewash chests and Safavieh called back about 760 units of Aura and Silas 3-Drawer Chests.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX