SoftServe Achieves AWS Financial Services Competency Status

Status distinguishes SoftServe's deep expertise in the financial services domain for aiding customers in reducing risk, improving fraud detection, and decreasing compliance costs

AUSTIN, Texas, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Financial Services Competency status. This designation recognizes SoftServe for providing deep expertise to help organizations manage critical issues pertaining to the financial services industry, such as risk management, cloud enablement, core systems implementations, data management and processing, navigating compliance requirements, and establishing governance models.

Achieving the AWS Financial Services Competency differentiates SoftServe as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that has demonstrated relevant technical proficiency and proven customer success, delivering solutions seamlessly on AWS. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and undergo an assessment of the security, performance, and reliability of their cloud solutions.

"By achieving AWS Financial Services Competency status, SoftServe has the demonstrated proficiency to deliver proven service, solutions, and customer experience for our clients," said Ivan Leshko, VP, client success at SoftServe. "Our team is dedicated to helping customers in the financial services industry achieve their business goals by leveraging the agility of AWS."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

SoftServe helps financial services companies around the world digitally transform by incorporating innovative solutions that make it easier to engage across physical and digital channels to address unique client requirements and business challenges.

